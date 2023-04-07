The 2023 Young Debaters competition has ended with a student of Chemu SHS emerging as the winner

McKenzie Damprani beat five other competitors in the final which was held on April 1st

He will now represent Ghana in the United Kingdom in the International Public Speaking Competition(IPSC)

A student of Chemu Senior High School McKenzie Damprani has chalked an amazing feat by winning the 2023 Young Debaters competition.

The final, which took place on Saturday, April 1, on the theme “relationship between nations cannot be governments alone”, featured contestants from Chemu Senior High, Accra High School, Accra Girls and Akosombo International School.

They were tasked to select and speak on a topic after which judges analysed their performance in four key areas: expression and delivery, reasoning and evidence, organization and prioritization, and listening and response.

The eventual winner, McKenzie, who spoke on the topic of “building bridges” impressed the judges with top-notch delivery and oratory skills to emerge as the victor.

For his stellar performance in the finals, the 16-year-old will travel to the United Kingdom in May to represent Ghana at the International Public Speaking Competition(IPSC).

Chemu SHS student wins award

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another student of Chemu Senior High School student, Loise Mensah, has been named the Overall Best Orator at the 2022 Orators Inter-School Public Speaking Championship.

The intelligent student was able to ward off competition from other well-spoken contenders to win the Best Impromptu Speech award.

Achimota School took home the ultimate prize with the first position in the championship, followed by Legacy Girls' College.

Obuasi girl named best BECE female student

Also, a Ghanaian student, Benedicta Saaman, has emerged as the Overall Best Female Graduating Candidate in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ashanti Region.

The alumnus of AngloGold Ashanti School in Obuasi came second in the Ghana Chamber of Mines' 2022 National Inter-Mines Essay Competition on Health and Safety.

The Asante Nation tweeted that she will receive a presidential academic achievement award for becoming the top female student in the Ashanti Region.

