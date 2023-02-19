Benedicta Saaman, a Ghanaian student, has won the title of Overall Best Female Graduating Candidate in the 2022 BECE in the Ashanti Region

She will reportedly receive a presidential academic achievement award for emerging as the best female student

Scores of netizens congratulated her in the comments section after the Twitter account The Asante Nation highlighted the milestone

A Ghanaian student, Benedicta Saaman, has emerged as the Overall Best Female Graduating Candidate in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ashanti Region.

The alumna of AngloGold Ashanti School in Obuasi was also second in the Ghana Chamber of Mines' 2022 National Inter-Mines Essay Competition on Health and Safety.

Benedicta Saaman to receive presidential award

According to The Asante Nation on Twitter, she will receive a presidential academic achievement award for becoming the top female student in the Ashanti Region.

Saaman has gained admission to Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS) in Cape Coast in the Central Region to further her studies.

"We are proud of her achievements and those other 207 Colleagues who recorded 100% passes and 89.4% distinctions in the 2022 BECE from AGA School. We wish all students who wrote BECE this year the best of luck in their academic pursuits. Piawwwwwwwww!" The Asante Nation said.

Netizens congratulated Saaman in the comments section after her achievement was highlighted online.

Reactions over Benedicta Saaman's achievement

@DeDreamer18 post:

Congratulations, Obuasi is proud of you.

@NanaAdj75853689 commented:

AGA School is the best.

@bkmayadams said:

Congratulations Benedicta!

@Papadougy reacted:

Congrats to Benedicta.

@BarimahGeneral reacted:

Congratulations. I celebrate Excellence.

@Nana_bouche commented:

Not surprised standards are high in that school.

@jhnyameba said:

Beauty with brains, lol. Congratulations.

@sarfoa_asamoah said:

Well done, my name. You've made us proud.

Source: YEN.com.gh