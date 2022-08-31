A student of Chemu Senior High School has emerged as the Overall Best Orator at the 2022 Orators Inter-Schools Public Speaking Championship

Loise Mensah saw off competition from her opponents to also clinch the Best Impromptu Speech award in addition

Achimota School won the 2022 Orators Inter-School Public Speaking Championship and took home the ultimate prize

Loise Mensah, a Chemu Senior High School student, has been adjudged the Overall Best Orator at the 2022 Orators Inter-School Public Speaking Championship.

The prodigy also defeated competition from other well-spoken contenders to win the Best Impromptu Speech award.

The 2022 Orators Inter-Schools Public Speaking Championship saw several schools competing for the coveted ultimate prize.

Photos of Overall Best Orator at the 2022 Orators Inter-Schools Public Speaking Championship. Credit: The Orators

Source: Facebook

Achimota School took home the ultimate prize with the first position in the championship, followed by Legacy Girls' College.

The defending champions, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, won the third spot, while Chemu Senior High School clinched the fourth position.

Loise Mensah's achievement garnered reactions after her photos were uploaded on social media. See the images below:

Source: YEN.com.gh