A Ghanaian lady named Sarah Seyram Arhinful has inked her name in the history books by emerging as the first-ever valedictorian at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

She earned a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 during the first session of the 27th Congregation of the university.

Seyram was as she walked confidently across the stage to receive her degree during the ceremony held at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Centre, North Campus, Winneba, from Monday, March 27, to Saturday, April 1.

Sarah Seyram Arhinful is the maiden valedictorian of UEW

Per UEW, Seyram was the first recipient of the valedictory award system, which replaced the previous overall best student award programme.

Seyram studied Ewe Education with a minor in English at the University of Edinburgh's College of Ghanaian Languages Education (CoLANG), Ajumako Campus.

Seyram's valedictory speech

During her farewell address, she acknowledged and praised the Almighty God for His extraordinary favours shown to her over her four years at the university.

''I commend the class of 2023 graduates for completing a noteworthy project by saying "Ayekoo." All that is happening right now is the culmination of a journey that started four years ago,'' she said, per UEW.

The OLA Girls Senior High School alumna also thanked her mother, Rose Kafui Nyasem, for always praying for her and being her lone support source.

She was grateful for the university's dedicated academics and support personnel who worked hard to equip students with the skills they needed to make more valuable contributions to society.

About Sarah Seyram Arhinful

Seyram is a native of Kpando in Ghana's Volta Region. Before attending OLA Girls Senior High School (SHS) in Ho, she finished her basic education at Sonrise Christian School in Hohoe.

After graduating from OLA Girls SHS, she was admitted to the St Francis College of Education in Hohoe, where she received her basic education diploma.

Her next stop was the University of Edinburgh, where she enrolled in a Master of Arts in Ewe Education program. Her determination, perseverance, and commitment to serving God allowed her to graduate with honors.

Currently, Seyram teaches English at Amusudai Junior High School in Adabraka. She desires to work as a lecturer. She is looking for a scholarship to continue her education abroad. She is married to UEW alumnus Jones Kwesi Nana Boame.

Scores of netizens hailed her achievement after the university highlighted the milestone on social media.

See some of her photos below:

Reactions to Seyram's achievement

Godfred Asante commented:

The best student at UCC, Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe, met the vice President @MBawumia. Let's push our own also to meet the Minister of Education.

@yoadutwum.

King Prodigy commented:

Congratulations.

@KOretimehin said:

This is huge!

@Bossman78181045 wrote:

Wow, nice.

@SamDonah commented:

This can only be God, congratulations.

