Volta region is one of Ghana's sixteen administrative regions, with Ho as its capital. It is located west of the Republic of Togo and east of Lake Volta. While the region is known for many other reasons, it is also famous for being one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country. Tourists, both international and local, flood the region during its various peak seasons. One of the main attractions of the region is its many resorts. These resorts in the Volta region are specified spots where you can enjoy a relaxing holiday.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Photo: Levente Bodo

Source: Getty Images

Resorts are a great place to enjoy your vacation. You can find everything you need for your vacation there. Whether you need food, drinks, shopping, a spa, or even entertainment, resorts have all those amenities within a small private environment, where you can shut out the entire world.

The best resorts in the Volta region

Each resort in the Volta region offers a unique experience you cannot replicate elsewhere. From beautiful amenities, great customer service, and a calm ambience, there are many reasons to visit the resorts on this list. Note that they are not arranged in any particular order.

1. The Royal Senchi Resort

Photo: @theafricawedontseeontv

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Royal Senchi Resort is the first 4-star luxury resort in Ghana. The destination offers a unique blend of flora, fauna, traditional architecture, and modernity that is bound to leave you speechless. Popularly referred to as West Africa's most romantic hotel destination, it is also a great venue if you want to hold a business meeting or another special event.

Each dwelling has a tribal elegant vibe that you will surely enjoy. While at the resort, you can enjoy using all the amenities like the pool, fitness centre, spa, and even the tennis ground as all the fees are covered in the overall charge.

2. Volta Serene Resort

Photo: @selormameza

Source: Facebook

The Volta Serene Hotel is another four-star facility located in the heart of Ho, the capital of the Volta Region of Ghana. It is a great destination for guests looking to escape the bustle of the city and retreat. The resort sits atop the Kabakaba hill, making it a great viewpoint of the surrounding areas.

The hotel has a relaxing atmosphere, which, combined with convenient facilities, makes it one of the best hotels in the Volta region. So whether you are looking to throw a birthday party, a wedding, or even a business conference, Volta Serene Resort is the place to be.

3. White Sands Beach Resort

Photo: @yawpare

Source: Facebook

A delightful combination of luxury and exclusivity, this beach resort is another place to be if you are looking for a vacation spot in the Volta Region, Ghana. The resort has well-designed suites and chalets and is located amidst 60 hectares of a tropical garden. It also houses a private beach, clubhouse, restaurants, bars, tennis court, and a helipad.

Apart from being aesthetically pleasing and completely accessible, this magnificent piece of paradise offers its guests new culinary experiences that are exotic yet familiar.

4. Sogakope Beach Resort

Photo: @blackstarofafrica

Source: Facebook

The Sogakope Beach Resort is set in rich and tranquil gardens with the Volta River at its doorstep. The resort offers a peaceful and relaxed lifestyle in facilities that give a true modern Ghanaian feel.

5. Villa Awoyo Resort

Photo: @VillaAwoyo

Source: Facebook

Aptly referred to as a home away from home, this resort is considered one of the best beach resorts in the Volta region of Ghana. Located on the banks of the Volta River, the resort has bright and air-conditioned bedrooms, a lounge and dining area, a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and 24-hour security.

6. Meet Me There

Photo: @jaflinkstravetour

Source: Facebook

Located between Dzita and Dzita-Abledomi villages on the coast of the Volta region, Meet Me There offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Cleverly named, it offers a calm, relaxing, and eco-friendly stay in a beautiful environment that boasts the rich culture Ghana is known for.

The resort runs off solar power, has compost toilets in its rooms, and is single-use, plastic-free. So if you care about the environment, this would be the best place for you. The hotel also supports local businesses and directs all its profits toward its NGO.

7. Fadzi's Haven

Photo: @fadzishaven

Source: Facebook

Are you on the hunt for affordable weekend getaways in Ghana? Then you are in luck. Fadzi's Haven is a rustic-themed getaway situated on an island named Hawui along Volta Lake. This hideout in the country is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The fully furnished amenities at the resort will ensure a great stay without needing to leave the resort. Need food? You've got a rustic raffia open restaurant and bar for your needs. You cannot go wrong with choosing this hotel for your getaway.

8. Villa Cisneros Resort

Photo: @VillaCisnerosResort

Source: Facebook

The Villa Cisneros Resort and Spa is the place to be if you dream of a romantic getaway, a family vacation, a spiritual retreat, or a fun-filled adventure. At Villa Cisneros, everything is tailored to meet your needs and help you revitalize, refresh, and renew your senses.

9. Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm

Photo: @holytrinity

Source: Facebook

You are guaranteed the experience of a lifetime at the Holy Trinity Spa. The resort is a popular destination for those looking for a health retreat, given its ambience and proximity to refreshing waters.

10. The Chill River Resort

Photo: @TourGhana247

Source: Facebook

The Chilli River Resort is another amazing destination for your vacation. It is located at the Tunu Village near Anyanui. Since its early days as a small family resort, The Chilli River has seen tremendous growth and expanded its size and reach.

The resort boasts a beautiful view of the Volta River and wonderful sunsets. With its luxury rooms, great dining options, and excellent amenities, it is no wonder the resort is one of the most frequented in the region.

Are you looking for the best resorts in the Volta region? Look no further. You can pick any of these resorts and be sure you will have a great time on your vacation.

Have you ever been to a nudist camp? Are you planning to have the experience one of these days? Yen.com.gh has a list of the world's top 10 nudist camps with photos where you can get naked and have fun.

If you are looking for a nudist camp to debut your experience, then you should choose one of the best resorts in the world. They are private and upscale, and you will get to hang out with other like-minded individuals.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh