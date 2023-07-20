Ghanaian TikTok user Bernard Klevor, known as @bryan_morgan3, shared an adorable viral video of himself visiting his high school sweetheart with their baby

The heartwarming clip garnered 1.7 million views and admiration for the couple's commitment to parenthood despite their young age

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bernard revealed that they are not married, but he works to support his partner and their child

Ghanaian young man Bernard Klevor, widely recognized as @bryan_morgan3 on TikTok, has captured the hearts of viewers with an endearing video featuring his high school sweetheart and their baby.

The heartwarming clip showcases their affectionate bond and has swiftly gained immense popularity, amassing 1.7 million views at the time of this report.

Admirers applaud the couple for bravely navigating parenthood despite their youth. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Bernard shed light on their remarkable love story, clarifying their marital status.

A Ghanaian young man visits his lover in high school with their baby Photo credit: @bryan_morgan3

Source: TikTok

He shared, "We are not married. Her aunt takes care of her, so all I do is to supply what's needed. I've completed senior high, so I'm currently working to take care of them."

Bernard Klevor and his partner's story exemplifies the strength of commitment and love, demonstrating that age is no barrier to creating a nurturing environment for their child.

Check out some of the comments social media users have been sharing after watching the adorable video.

Queen Mirabel commented:

My daughter will be 11yrs this month and I'm 26. God did

Ohene Kofi said:

U have made me remember my regret. I keep trying to forget. Am happy for u you deciding wisely.. Even if gets difficult don't give up..pray.. Faith

Dolland Kelly indicated:

you should not break up with her. build a good friendship with her. love this Bro

user3896927420156 stated:

l always respect this kind of girls, they are the real women so much confidence, they never let anything stop them from achieving their goals

Watch the video below:

Cute couple relives high school romance in beautiful viral video, people gush

Meanwhile, popular African Tiktok user @jaymondy and his stunning girl revealed their old-school clothes and gave fans warm fuzzies. Nothing beats a romance in high school!

A true blessing is being able to meet the love of your life at a young age. Aside from their dance talents, of course, one of the reasons why so many people adore these two is the energy they bring.

Couple share how their love story moved from grass to grace

In another story, a man with the Twitter handle @onkle_Tee, who goes by the name Toluleke, described how his relationship with "madam right" went from grass to grace.

He posted two images, one of which was a vintage image of him and his partner when they were younger and seemingly less prosperous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh