Ghanaian female dancer Afronita has gone viral after disclosing that her first year roommate at the University of Ghana has bad personal and domestic hygiene

The young award-winning dancer added that her roommates and her male friends invade her privacy as they play music late in the night

Some social media users have supported Afronita by sharing similar experiences under the post by Delay on Instagram

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has explained why she opted to stay home while pursuing her degree at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The intelligent and talented dancer disclosed that her first year roommate had poor personal hygiene, and she couldn't live with someone who didn't want to tidy up the room.

Speaking on the Delay Show hosted by Award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, Afronita revealed that;

I don’t associate myself with people on campus. I am not on campus. My first experience there, I didn’t like it, so I moved back home.

I was not happy there. My roommate was not so clean, and it was not nice because if you talk, she will give it back to you.

You can go to your room and her towel will be on your bed and when you complain, she says that you are in level 100 and I am level 200.

And lots of guys will be in our room, like very late in the night, playing music and those things.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamrukky_mumin stated:

When you complain, they'll say, "Wo kyere woho". As a human being, what's your reason for not being neat? Is it laziness?

The same Legon, I was in a hostel for just two semesters and even that one, I was in a room alone because I couldn't stand how most of these students were disorganized. I finally got a space outside campus to avoid seeing the "unseeable"

iampattyb_gh sated:

This roommate issue, err, that’s what I’m facing now

briz__001 stated:

This is why I can’t live with a friend or visit a friend cus I will talk, and we might fight

Iamamamcbrownbagh stated:

fire o fire

Tillyhearts stated:

Hw3 sede3 delay hw3 nosese3 osee eiii akwadaa yi

