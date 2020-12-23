All general arts courses offered in KNUST in 2022: Full guide

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was established in 1951. Initially, it had a handful of students, but it has since grown to a population of over 63,000 scholars. The institution offers programs ranging from Art, Law, Business, Technology, and Science. The general arts courses offered in KNUST are competitive.

KNUST gives you an avid environment for teaching, research, and practical training for better understanding. Here is what you need to know about general arts KNUST courses and cut-off points.

General arts courses offered in KNUST 2022

KNUST is one of the best universities you can enrol in Ghana. The general art programs cover the following areas:

Literature

History

Social Studies

Environmental Studies

Fine and Performing Arts

Psychology

Mathematics

Natural Science

Languages (Spanish, Arabic, English, and Chinese)

Communication

Global Studies

Human Behaviour

Philosophy

Any course that covers any of the above disciplines will be listed in this write-up. Management, Law, Accounting, Business, Administration, Information Technology and Engineering programmes do not fall under the general arts category.

Undergraduate general arts courses in KNUST and their cut off points

Group A (Biological)

BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology - 19

BSc. Agricultural Management - 18

BSc. Agriculture - 24

BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management - 24

BSc. Biological Science - 12

BSc. Environmental Sciences - 17

BSc. Herbal Medicine - 16

BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) - 06

BSc. Midwifery - 10

BSc. Natural Resources Management - 20

BSc. Physician Assistantship - 07

BSc. Medical Imaging - 10

BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science - 14

Group B (Physical)

BSc. Actuarial Science - 11

BSc. Computer Science - 11

BSc. Mathematics - 18

BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science - 21

BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics - 14

BSc. Statistics - 16

Group C (Technology and Social Sciences)

BA. Akan Language and Culture - 24

B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism - 24

BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) - 14

BA. Communication Studies - 12

BA. Culture and Tourism - 16

BA. Economics - 13

BA. English - 20

BA. French and Francophone Studies - 15

BA. Geography and Rural Development - 14

BA. History - 18

BA. Linguistics - 22

BSc. Fashion Design - 16

BSc. Ceramics Design Technology - 24

BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology - 24

BSc. Textile Design and Technology - 18

BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry - 19

BFA. Painting and Sculpture - 20

BA. Political Studies - 11

BA. Publishing Studies - 16

BA. Religious Studies - 24

BA. Sociology - 14

BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management - 13

BSc. Construction Technology and Management - 14

BSc. Development Planning - 12

BSc. Human Settlement Planning - 16

BSc. Land Economy - 09

BSc. Real Estate - 13

LLB - 06

BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies - 17

BSc. Architecture - 09

BSc. Food Science and Technology - 14

BSc. Forest Resources Technology - 24

BSc. Landscape Design and Management - 22

BSc. Medical Laboratory Technology - 08

BA. Social Work - 15

Postgraduate courses under general arts

The postgraduate courses offered here range from science and technology, industrial art, communication, history, and politics. The university offers various postgraduate courses under general arts. They include the following:

Department of Educational Innovation in Science and Technology

MPhil Art Education

MA in African Art and Culture

MPhil African Art and Culture

PhD in Art Education

PhD in African Art and Culture

MSc/MPhil Creative Art Therapy

MPhil Art Education (Top-Up)

MPhil. African Art and Culture (Top-Up)

MPhil. Education (Top-Up)

Department of Planning and Sculpture

Master of Fine Art options

PhD in Fine Art

Department of Industrial Art

MFA Ceramics

MFA Jewellery and Metalsmithing

MFA Textiles Design

MPhil/Ph.D. Textile and Fashion Design Technology

Department of Communication Design

Masters in Communication Design (MCOMM)

Master of Philosophy (MPhil Comm. Design)

Department of Integrated Rural Art and Industry

MPhil Integrated Art (Full Time / Part-Time)

Department of Economics

MSc Economics

MSc Economics (Money, Banking and Finance)

MSc Economics (Energy and Resource Economics)

MSc Economics (Health Economics)

MPhil Economics

PhD in Economics

Department of Languages and Communication Sciences

MPhil French (Literature and Society)

MPhil French (Applied Linguistics)

MPhil French (Translation and Interpreting)

MPhil Teaching of French as a Foreign Language

MPhil French for Specific Purposes

PhD. French (Literature and Society)

PhD. French (Applied Linguistics)

PhD. French (Translation and Interpreting)

PhD in Teaching of French as a Foreign Language

PhD. French for Specific Purposes

Department of English

MPhil in English

Department of Geography and Rural Development

MSc Geography and Sustainable Development

MPhil Geography and Rural Development

PhD. Geography and Rural Development

Department of Religious Studies

MA Religious Studies

MPhil Religious Studies

PhD in Religious Studies

Department of Sociology and Social Work

MA/MPhil in Sociology

MA/MPhil in Social Work

PhD. Sociology

Department of History and Political Studies

Master of Public Administration in Political Science

Master of Philosophy in Historical Studies

Master of Philosophy in Political Science

MA Asante History

Doctor of Philosophy in Historical Studies (PhD.)

Centre for Cultural and African Studies

MPhil Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.

MA Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.

Postgraduate Diploma in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.

Postgraduate Certificate in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.

Certificate of Participation in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.

Department of Food Science and Technology

MSc Food Science and Technology

MPhil Food Science and Technology

PhD in Food Science and Technology

Department of Environmental Science

MPhil Environmental Science

Department of Mathematics

MPhil Pure Mathematics

MPhil Applied Mathematics

PhD. Pure Mathematics

PhD in Applied Mathematics

Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science

PhD. Actuarial Science

PhD. Mathematical Statistics

Department of Computer Science

MSc Cyber-Security and Digital Forensics

MSc Computer Science

MPhil Computer Science

MSc Information Technology

MPhil Information Technology

MSc Health Informatics

PhD. Computer Science

PhD in Information Technology

Department of Optometry and Visual Science

MPhil Vision Science

PhD in Vision Science

Distance learning courses offered at KNUST

KNUST distance learning students. Photo: knust.gh

Source: UGC

For the students who are not able to attend classes physically, distance learning is available. It comes with numerous courses as well. The programs below are offered via the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL):

Diploma

Diploma in Architectural Technology

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Horticultural Management

Undergraduate programs

BSc. Computer Science

BSc. Statistics

BSc. Quantity Surveying & Construction Economics

BSc. Construction Technology & Management

BSc. Actuarial Science

BA. Social Work

BA. Sociology

Postgraduate programs

MPhil Post-Harvest Technology

MPhil/MSc Forensic Science

MPhil/MSc Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

MPhil/MSc Industrial Finance and Investment

MPhil/MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management

MPhil/MSc Educational Innovation and Leadership Science

MPhil/MSc Actuarial Science

MSc Applied Statistics

MSc Geography and Sustainable Development

MSc Health Informatics

MSc Human Nutrition and Dietetics

MSc Food Quality Management

MSc Development Management

MSc Environmental Science

Master of Education Degree (MEd)

MSc Energy and Sustainable Management

MSc Tourism and Hospitality Management

MSc Development Finance

MSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

MSc Management and Human Resource Strategy

MSc Environmental Resource Management

MPhil/MSc Forensic Science

KNUST courses requirements

To join the institute, you ought to meet the bare minimum requirements. They differ from one program to another. Here are the requirements for undergraduate, masters and PhD students.

Undergraduate general arts programs

In addition to attaining the needed cut off points outlined above, you also need the following:

Three credits in core subjects. They include English language, Mathematics and Integrated Science.

The credits in three other elective subjects related to the general art programme you want to take.

You should not score grades E8 and F9.

If you are an international baccalaureate holder, you must have grade 4 and above in any three relevant subjects at a higher level.

Masters

A bachelor’s degree or its equivalence from an accredited institution

The degree must be of at least first class or second lower class division

PhD

A masters’ degree or its equivalent from an accredited university

You must have evidence that you were adequately trained and can study the program you are applying for.

KNUST contacts

If you have any complaints, questions, and inquiries about the courses, channel them via the following official contacts:

Physical location : Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana

: Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana Phone 1 : +233 3220 60444

: +233 3220 60444 Phone 2 : +233 3220 61831

: +233 3220 61831 Fax: +233 3220 60137

+233 3220 60137 Email: admissions@knust.edu.gh

If you want to engage in a profession based on your interests, you should consider taking any of the listed general arts courses offered in KNUST. The coursework is tailored based on your interests, goals, and passions.

