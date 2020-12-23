All general arts courses offered in KNUST in 2022: Full guide
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was established in 1951. Initially, it had a handful of students, but it has since grown to a population of over 63,000 scholars. The institution offers programs ranging from Art, Law, Business, Technology, and Science. The general arts courses offered in KNUST are competitive.
KNUST gives you an avid environment for teaching, research, and practical training for better understanding. Here is what you need to know about general arts KNUST courses and cut-off points.
General arts courses offered in KNUST 2022
KNUST is one of the best universities you can enrol in Ghana. The general art programs cover the following areas:
- Literature
- History
- Social Studies
- Environmental Studies
- Fine and Performing Arts
- Psychology
- Mathematics
- Natural Science
- Languages (Spanish, Arabic, English, and Chinese)
- Communication
- Global Studies
- Human Behaviour
- Philosophy
Any course that covers any of the above disciplines will be listed in this write-up. Management, Law, Accounting, Business, Administration, Information Technology and Engineering programmes do not fall under the general arts category.
Undergraduate general arts courses in KNUST and their cut off points
Group A (Biological)
- BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology - 19
- BSc. Agricultural Management - 18
- BSc. Agriculture - 24
- BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management - 24
- BSc. Biological Science - 12
- BSc. Environmental Sciences - 17
- BSc. Herbal Medicine - 16
- BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) - 06
- BSc. Midwifery - 10
- BSc. Natural Resources Management - 20
- BSc. Physician Assistantship - 07
- BSc. Medical Imaging - 10
- BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science - 14
Group B (Physical)
- BSc. Actuarial Science - 11
- BSc. Computer Science - 11
- BSc. Mathematics - 18
- BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science - 21
- BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics - 14
- BSc. Statistics - 16
Group C (Technology and Social Sciences)
- BA. Akan Language and Culture - 24
- B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism - 24
- BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) - 14
- BA. Communication Studies - 12
- BA. Culture and Tourism - 16
- BA. Economics - 13
- BA. English - 20
- BA. French and Francophone Studies - 15
- BA. Geography and Rural Development - 14
- BA. History - 18
- BA. Linguistics - 22
- BSc. Fashion Design - 16
- BSc. Ceramics Design Technology - 24
- BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology - 24
- BSc. Textile Design and Technology - 18
- BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry - 19
- BFA. Painting and Sculpture - 20
- BA. Political Studies - 11
- BA. Publishing Studies - 16
- BA. Religious Studies - 24
- BA. Sociology - 14
- BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management - 13
- BSc. Construction Technology and Management - 14
- BSc. Development Planning - 12
- BSc. Human Settlement Planning - 16
- BSc. Land Economy - 09
- BSc. Real Estate - 13
- LLB - 06
- BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies - 17
- BSc. Architecture - 09
- BSc. Food Science and Technology - 14
- BSc. Forest Resources Technology - 24
- BSc. Landscape Design and Management - 22
- BSc. Medical Laboratory Technology - 08
- BA. Social Work - 15
Postgraduate courses under general arts
The postgraduate courses offered here range from science and technology, industrial art, communication, history, and politics. The university offers various postgraduate courses under general arts. They include the following:
Department of Educational Innovation in Science and Technology
- MPhil Art Education
- MA in African Art and Culture
- MPhil African Art and Culture
- PhD in Art Education
- PhD in African Art and Culture
- MSc/MPhil Creative Art Therapy
- MPhil Art Education (Top-Up)
- MPhil. African Art and Culture (Top-Up)
- MPhil. Education (Top-Up)
Department of Planning and Sculpture
- Master of Fine Art options
- PhD in Fine Art
Department of Industrial Art
- MFA Ceramics
- MFA Jewellery and Metalsmithing
- MFA Textiles Design
- MPhil/Ph.D. Textile and Fashion Design Technology
Department of Communication Design
- Masters in Communication Design (MCOMM)
- Master of Philosophy (MPhil Comm. Design)
Department of Integrated Rural Art and Industry
- MPhil Integrated Art (Full Time / Part-Time)
Department of Economics
- MSc Economics
- MSc Economics (Money, Banking and Finance)
- MSc Economics (Energy and Resource Economics)
- MSc Economics (Health Economics)
- MPhil Economics
- PhD in Economics
Department of Languages and Communication Sciences
- MPhil French (Literature and Society)
- MPhil French (Applied Linguistics)
- MPhil French (Translation and Interpreting)
- MPhil Teaching of French as a Foreign Language
- MPhil French for Specific Purposes
- PhD. French (Literature and Society)
- PhD. French (Applied Linguistics)
- PhD. French (Translation and Interpreting)
- PhD in Teaching of French as a Foreign Language
- PhD. French for Specific Purposes
Department of English
- MPhil in English
Department of Geography and Rural Development
- MSc Geography and Sustainable Development
- MPhil Geography and Rural Development
- PhD. Geography and Rural Development
Department of Religious Studies
- MA Religious Studies
- MPhil Religious Studies
- PhD in Religious Studies
Department of Sociology and Social Work
- MA/MPhil in Sociology
- MA/MPhil in Social Work
- PhD. Sociology
Department of History and Political Studies
- Master of Public Administration in Political Science
- Master of Philosophy in Historical Studies
- Master of Philosophy in Political Science
- MA Asante History
- Doctor of Philosophy in Historical Studies (PhD.)
Centre for Cultural and African Studies
- MPhil Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.
- MA Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.
- Postgraduate Diploma in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.
- Postgraduate Certificate in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.
- Certificate of Participation in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership Studies.
Department of Food Science and Technology
- MSc Food Science and Technology
- MPhil Food Science and Technology
- PhD in Food Science and Technology
Department of Environmental Science
- MPhil Environmental Science
Department of Mathematics
- MPhil Pure Mathematics
- MPhil Applied Mathematics
- PhD. Pure Mathematics
- PhD in Applied Mathematics
Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science
- PhD. Actuarial Science
- PhD. Mathematical Statistics
Department of Computer Science
- MSc Cyber-Security and Digital Forensics
- MSc Computer Science
- MPhil Computer Science
- MSc Information Technology
- MPhil Information Technology
- MSc Health Informatics
- PhD. Computer Science
- PhD in Information Technology
Department of Optometry and Visual Science
- MPhil Vision Science
- PhD in Vision Science
Distance learning courses offered at KNUST
For the students who are not able to attend classes physically, distance learning is available. It comes with numerous courses as well. The programs below are offered via the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL):
Diploma
- Diploma in Architectural Technology
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Diploma in Horticultural Management
Undergraduate programs
- BSc. Computer Science
- BSc. Statistics
- BSc. Quantity Surveying & Construction Economics
- BSc. Construction Technology & Management
- BSc. Actuarial Science
- BA. Social Work
- BA. Sociology
Postgraduate programs
- MPhil Post-Harvest Technology
- MPhil/MSc Forensic Science
- MPhil/MSc Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
- MPhil/MSc Industrial Finance and Investment
- MPhil/MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- MPhil/MSc Educational Innovation and Leadership Science
- MPhil/MSc Actuarial Science
- MSc Applied Statistics
- MSc Geography and Sustainable Development
- MSc Health Informatics
- MSc Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- MSc Food Quality Management
- MSc Development Management
- MSc Environmental Science
- Master of Education Degree (MEd)
- MSc Energy and Sustainable Management
- MSc Tourism and Hospitality Management
- MSc Development Finance
- MSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics
- MSc Management and Human Resource Strategy
- MSc Environmental Resource Management
- MPhil/MSc Forensic Science
KNUST courses requirements
To join the institute, you ought to meet the bare minimum requirements. They differ from one program to another. Here are the requirements for undergraduate, masters and PhD students.
Undergraduate general arts programs
In addition to attaining the needed cut off points outlined above, you also need the following:
- Three credits in core subjects. They include English language, Mathematics and Integrated Science.
- The credits in three other elective subjects related to the general art programme you want to take.
- You should not score grades E8 and F9.
- If you are an international baccalaureate holder, you must have grade 4 and above in any three relevant subjects at a higher level.
Masters
- A bachelor’s degree or its equivalence from an accredited institution
- The degree must be of at least first class or second lower class division
PhD
- A masters’ degree or its equivalent from an accredited university
- You must have evidence that you were adequately trained and can study the program you are applying for.
KNUST contacts
If you have any complaints, questions, and inquiries about the courses, channel them via the following official contacts:
- Physical location: Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana
- Phone 1: +233 3220 60444
- Phone 2: +233 3220 61831
- Fax: +233 3220 60137
- Email: admissions@knust.edu.gh
If you want to engage in a profession based on your interests, you should consider taking any of the listed general arts courses offered in KNUST. The coursework is tailored based on your interests, goals, and passions.
