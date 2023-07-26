A young Ghanaian lady who was born to parents who are petty traders has graduated with a PhD from Cambridge University

Alice Xorlali Amegah went to the University of Ghana, where she got a First Class, and then proceeded to Oxford University for her masters

On July 21, 2023, the young lady graduated with PhD in Education (International Development) from Cambridge

Alice Xorlali Amegah is a Ghanaian girl from a modest background who has attained enviable academic feats with hard work and determination.

Alice graduated with a PhD from Cambridge University after she got her Master's from Oxford University. These two tertiary institutions are some of the top universities in the UK.

Her story broke in 2018 when she needed money to buy her ticket and other items to travel to the UK for her Master's at Oxford University. She got a scholarship at the time to study.

Alice Amegah and her mother at the graduation ceremony Photo credit: Ben Dotsei Malor Source: Facebook

Ben Dotsei Malor, the Chief Editor - of Dailies of the UN News at the United Nations, took keen interest in her and got others to support her to travel.

In a Facebook post, Ben said even though Alice is a daughter of a petty trader, she did not let that deter her from pursuing her dreams.

Years after he supported Alice, she now holds a Masters from Oxford University and also a PhD from Cambridge University.

Comments on the post on Facebook

After Ben Dotsei Malor shared Alice's story on Facebook, several people congratulated her for achieving such a feat.

Read the comments below:

Roland Damien Afari said:

Congratulations, Dr. Alice. I saw you grow in the neighborhood, and I learnt alot from you❤️

@Kenyatta Koblah Gbetodeme Kkd commented:

Congratulations to her. Alice have made Boadua Proud. I was also born in Boadua . Infact, that Village back then, errrrr na God ooo Uncle Ben. The Amegah family

@Francis Atigre wrote:

Wow! Amazing, congratulations to her and to you, uncle Ben for spearheading that transformation. Many 'Alices' are in our dear country but the unfortunate thing is that some wish to help if only they can take advantage of such needy but brilliant young ladies.

@Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey said:

A powerhouse woman. Congratulations, Dr. Alice Amegah

@Emeafa Hardcastle commented:

Amazing news. Congratulations, Alice Amegah. One day you will write and tell us how you accomplished all this. May God continue to guide your steps. May you be blessed and lifted always. You are admired

