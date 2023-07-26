Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, is a Ghanaian YouTuber telling African stories to the world

The famous YouTuber shared a footage on his Facebook page that showed two African Americans came to visit Ghana for the first time because of his videos

Several social media users on Facebook commented and applauded him for his work

Two African Americans have come to Ghana because of all the videos they have seen popular YouTuber Wode Maya share about the country.

In the video shared by Wode Maya on his Facebook page, one of the two men said he came from South Carolina in the United States of America.

He added that Wode Maya should be made the lead ambassador for tourism in Africa:

“Mr Ghanababy guess where I’m at. I’m in your country in your town and it’s all because of you. You should be the number one presenter of culture for the African people in the world."

The other man, who is from Chicago, also said he often gets jealous when he sees Wode Maya eating local Ghanaian meals in his videos. He came to Ghana to try some local dishes, and he has not regretted it.

Wode Maya is a Ghanaian YouTuber who shares videos of interesting places and people in African countries and makes good money out of it.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people who watched the video applauded Wode Maya's efforts in promoting Ghana and Africa.

Read some of the comments below:

@Marious said:

You should be Minister for Tourism.

@Twinomurinzi Bruce commented:

I’m Ugandan but really want to visit Namibia because of you. I’m saving for 2 years for this Namibia visit! See you 2025 @ etosha king nehale

@Harrison Kenechukwu wrote:

Welcome friends of African nd wode maya also a great African too doing great by showcasing us irrespective some country that re been so

@Miguel P Gyimah said:

Wodemaya our future United States of Africa presido. Bro keep it up

@Nana Akua Akomaa commented:

Always de Best keep the good work bro❤️

@Etor Nam wrote:

Do bring him to Keta. He will love it too. Volta the best place to stay.

@Jennifer Habadah said:

You are doing a great job for mother Ghana and Africa as a whole

@Egya Adu Ekumfi indicated:

Wow. This is soo beautiful Wodemaya. Keep it up bro.

Wode Maya worked as a trotro mate in Uganda

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya shared a video where he worked as a commercial vehicle conductor in Uganda.

The popular Ghanaian YouTuber shouted and called for passengers to join the vehicle that was headed to Kampala as he hanged by the door.

He was dressed for the job as he wore blue shorts, a black top with the inscription "WODE MAYA" on it, and black sneakers for comfort.

