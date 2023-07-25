Ghana High Commission staff in the United Kingdom (UK), Pearl Naa Dedei Tetteh, has been adjudged the Education Attaché of the Year for Africa

Pearl Naa Dedei Tetteh, a Ghana High Commission worker in the United Kingdom, has won the Education Attaché of the Year award for Africa.

The award recipient is an Education Attaché at the Ghana High Commission to the UK.

Ghana High Commission in UK staff wins education award. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

The award honours Tetteh's commitment to strengthening human capital

The Embassy Network, an independent organisation serving the interests of diplomats in the UK, instituted the prize in appreciation of her commitment to strengthening human capital in academia, business, science, technology, and engineering to support Ghana's development agenda.

The award also recognises her dedication to her duty as an 'ambassador' for her country, as she uses her position to instil a sense of Ghanaian belonging in those of Ghanaian heritage living in the UK.

Her milestone, posted along with impressive photos to Twitter by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, garnered reactions.

See the post below:

Peeps laud Pearl Naa Dedei Tetteh

The people who posted their thoughts praised her. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@SolomonJnr mentioned:

That's my big sis!

@kakabo11 said:

Every scholar under @GhanaScholsec has interacted with her. She is the one person that you really needed her number. And every scholar has her number. Scholars disturb her more than the registrar @Kingskagyemang. Congratulations Mz Naa Dedei.

@GeorgeTgsackey stated:

Congratulations, Naa Dedei.

@niicommey_amui posted:

@Ga_Spaces, let's look for her and celebrate her.

Source: YEN.com.gh