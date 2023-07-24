Ghanaian Opanyin Kofi Kakraba is a Ghanaian fitness enthusiast who works out at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club

He was one of the first people to join the club when it was established in 1983 in Ghana's Greater Accra Region

In an interview, the nonagenarian opened up about his fitness routine as he urged people to exercise weekly

At 96, Ghanaian Opanyin Kofi Kakraba maintains a vibrant fitness routine as a member of the Dansoman Keep Fit Club in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

The nonagenarian has been a member of the famous fitness club since it was established in 1983.

Opanyin Kakraba advises people to exercise

In an interview with TV3 Ghana, the former military officer urged people to exercise at least thrice weekly.

"Exercise at least three times weekly on your own; just walk. By exercising, you're working on your eyes, the entire body.

"I've been with the Dansoman Keep Fit Club since it was founded, and it's been helpful,'' he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults between the ages of 18-64 should do at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity.

"Or at least 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity; or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity throughout the week."

The footage in which Opanyin Kofi Kakraba can be seen exercising along with young folks received views and compliments.

How people reacted to the video of Opanyin Kofi Kakraba

People who took to the comment section were impressed with the elderly man.

Benjamin Alicoe mentioned:

Wow, what a blessing.

Bae Mori Mori commented:

God bless him.

Mijin Rahima posted:

God bless him. We can't get to that age because of our heartless government.

Richard Eli said:

I tap into His grace.

Kendrick Amankwaa Lamar reacted:

It is a blessing.

Oberima Sika Kofi Annan commented:

Oheneba ntim berma max hair this.

Carvahal Jnr said:

It's all about God's blessing.

Robert Nana Yaw Asante posted:

God bless him.

David Dompreh said:

I tap into that age in Jesus' name.

Zege Ossom posted:

Salt, they say, is sweet. Long live old man.

Kalifa Daterush commented:

Very impressive!

Maa Abena Bonsu reacted:

Love this.

Adwoa Ba posted:

Grandpa is not ready to die.

Nii Anero Amartey said:

That's awesome.

Narh David posted:

He resembles Mr Tsatsu Tsikata.

Albert Kofi Adams commented:

May God Bless me to become Older and stronger like him. Amen.

Daniel Mawuli said:

May GOD continue to strengthen you, grandpa.

Eric Osei Asare commented:

Don't kill grandpa for us.

