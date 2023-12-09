When Favour Peters completed her senior high school education, she applied for five scholarships to receive a university education

Despite the rejections from all, she enrolled at KNUST, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree with first-class honours

After sharing her journey, challenges, and achievements on LinkedIn, people populated the comment area to praise her

After rejections from five different scholarship establishments, Favour Peters finally made history as her programme's best student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Peters won the College of Health Sciences Excellence Award for the Overall Best Innovative Student in the School of Public Health.

After 5 scholarship rejections, lady graduates as her programme's best student from KNUST. Photo credit: Favour Peters (LinkedIn).

Source: UGC

The journey to the milestone witnessed financial constraints, but she braved the odds.

"After completing my senior high school education, I applied for five different scholarships and was rejected by all of them. I had to stay back one year to work menial jobs at 16 to help my parents raise enough money to cover my tuition and accommodation fees," she recalled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When Peters entered KNUST at 17 as a first-generation student without a scholarship, she did not let that stop her from reaching her goals.

"I had set for myself and making the most of my four-year journey. My parents encouraged me to be relentless and never lose hope.''

During her second year, she was selected for the Empowering Africa Inc. 100% Tuition Scholarship and subsequently, her accommodation was covered by the Director of Student Affairs office.

"I was also selected for HE John A Kufuor Scholars Programme and the Young African Leadership Initiative, West Africa RLC! In my Senior Year. I have a bachelor's degree in Disability and Rehabilitation Studies from KNUST with first class honours,'' she said.

Peters has received praise from online users for graduating at the top of her 2022 class.

Read her post here.

See how people lavished Peters with praises

Reactions trailed the LinkedIn post of Peters. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Dickson Kojo Anane said:

Star girl. Congratulations .

Favour Peters replied:

Thanks, Kojo.

Success Peters commented:

The sky is the starting point ✨.

Salma Adam Musah said:

Such a powerful story. Congratulations Favour

Rixon O. Campbell posted:

Amazing! Well deserved. You worked extremely hard. I am super proud of you. Keep soaring to the top hashtag#PhD.

Favour Peters replied:

And that is what I'm going to do and more! .

Theophilus Dumenyo gushed:

The pictures are gorgeous!

Philip Doku Obidie posted:

Congratulations, Scholar , a life worth emulating .

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Distance Education

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Boy becomes youngest Black college student in the US

Bentil is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elijah Muhammad made Oklahoma State history as a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, became the youngest Black student when he enrolled in the college, a feat he is proud of.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh