Ghana will be represented at the inaugural World Schools Championships, which will take place in Kazakhstan from August 3–8, 2023, by the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon, Chess team.

The International Chess Federation is in charge of organising the championship, which is limited to school children who enjoy the game and do not belong to chess clubs.

The event is anticipated to draw 400 participants in total from more than 50 nations.

The four contestants from Presec-Legon are Emmanuel Frimpong, Boye Ivan Nii Lartey, Amoani Antwi Charles, and Malm Jones Nii Kojo.

The delegation is led by the President of the Ghana Chess Association, Philip Ameku, who is also an Old Presecan.

