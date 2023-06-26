A video has emerged after the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) won The Sharks Quiz 2023 competition

The team representing the Accra-based school defeated the contest from Adisadel College to win the trophy on Saturday, June 24

The footage showing the moment PRESEC-Legon received and lifted the trophy garnered reactions

A video of the moment the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) won The Sharks Quiz 2023 contest has surfaced on social media.

The boys from PRESEC-Legon defeated competition from Adisadel College in the final on Saturday, June 24.

PRESEC-Legon boys win The Sharks Quiz 2023 contest in video. Photo credit: @thesharksquiz.

Source: Instagram

PRESEC-Legon's winning points

The Odade3 Boys earned 145 points against Adisco's 60 to win the 2023 trophy they previously won in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to 3news, this was the fourth straight final for the Accra-based senior high school in the all-around quiz event at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

PRESEC-Legon's winning prize

The school received GH¢20,000 and gold medals for the contestants. The Twitter video of the moment the winning team received and proudly lifted the trophy received reactions from online users.

Watch the video below:

Final-year KNUST student wins national What Do You Know Quiz

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nicholas Obeng, a final-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, won the National What Do You Know quiz.

The Chemical Engineering learner was rewarded GH¢1,000 for defeating his contenders to clinch the top place.

In a shot on Twitter, Obeng can be seen with a cheque showing the amount as he poses with it.

St James NSMQ contestants honoured in Gambia

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame Degbey, both from Saint James Seminary SHS, Sunyani, received awards in the Gambia for their excellent performance during the 2022 WASSCE.

The two Ghanaian young men emerged as the top two candidates for the general examination undertaken by high schools in the West African Region.

According to a report by the Ghana Education Service, the third-place finisher was Nigeria's Odigigbo Chioma Blessing, a brilliant young lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh