Help has come for Benjamin Darko to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The former student of PRESEC will study Chemial Engineering from the 2023/2024 academic year

When the development was shared on social media several people expressed joy and hoped he would excel in his studies

A former PRESEC student who was working as a fuel attendant after school because his parents could not support him anymore through school has received a scholarship.

The Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) has offered Benjamin Darko a scholarship to study Chemical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He is expected to start in the next school year, which will be the 2023/2024 academic year.

A post by Nana Aba Anamoah on Twitter showed an image of Benjamin Darko and his father meeting the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson.

Benjamin is not the only one granted a scholarship by the GNPC in recent times. The Corporation offered a scholarship to a young Ghanaian who also couldn't afford to pay University fees and was engaging in illegal mining.

Young Stephen Koomson was offered a full educational scholarship to study Law at the University of Ghana.

Social media users express joy over Benjamin Darko's admission

Several Tweeps have expressed their happiness after Nana Aba shared the latest development on her timeline. Below are some reactions:

@AdamsJo19921799 said:

Don’t really know how made you, may you continue to excel in everything you do mum. May good Lord bless you and KUKU as well can’t wait to meet you;that would be the end of my struggle football career

@GeraldOseiTutu1 wrote:

You guys are doing amazingly well for some of our brothers on the street hope some of us will meet our helpers soon

@Ghana_Ronaldo indicated:

This Is great big thanks to y’all , God richly bless u all for the good works ❤️❤️

@Gameliphotos said:

Positive Action this all we need in Ghana for Better Ghana

Benjamin Darko worked as a fuel attendant

Benjamin Darko attended the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School in Legon, of the Greater Accra Region. He passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2021 with 5 As and 3 Bs.

His goal is to work in biotechnology or medicine. However, the lack of money at home seems to have crushed that goal.

His father, Kwabena Gyewu, told GHOne TV that he could not pay for Benjamin’s tertiary education since his income was not enough.

The SHS graduate's father works as a farmer and tailor in Bepowase, a municipality in the Eastern Region's Akuapem North Municipality. To make ends meet and, ideally, save money for college, Benjamin works as a fuel attendant at a GOIL filling station.

