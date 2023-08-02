The NSMQ has released a list of 27 SHS that have been seeded for the national championship

Some top schools that missed out on the list include Wesley Girls' High School, St. Peter's Senior High School and Achimota School

Netizens who reacted to the post have expressed optimism about their school winning the national championship

Prime Time Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have released a list of 27 top senior high schools in Ghana that have been seeded for the 2023 national championship.

By dint of their excellent performances in previous contests, the seeded schools will skip the preliminary rounds and join the qualified schools at the one-eighth stage of the 2023 national championship of the NSMQ.

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Adisadel College and Prempeh College, who were finalists in the last year's national championship, have made the list.

The Ashanti Region topped with eight schools making the list, followed by the Central Region with six schools and the Eastern Region school with four schools, respectively.

Some A-List schools that failed to make the list included Wesley Girls' High School, St. Peter's Senior High School and Achimota School.

At the time of writing this report, the post had gathered over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Many commend their school for making the list

The list that was released on the Facebook page of NSMQ has created a lot of euphoria, with many congratulating their schools and tipping them to win the trophy this year.

Togbe Drah IV commented:

Congratulations Keta SHTS, Mawuli School and Bishop Herman College

Gyasi Markito reacted:

Adventist SHS- Bantama Guys nd all de ksi schools here once again. Am proud of you guys.

Freedom Kwaku Dzisam reacted:

GHANASS, #Beacons, the pride of the East, hope to see you on top this year.

PRESEC wins Greater Accra NSMQ trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, emerged as the Greater Accra regional champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Blue Magicians beat Accra Academy, Tema Methodist Senior High School and Chemu Senior High School.

At the end of the contest, PRESEC got 37 points, followed by Accra Academy, who came second with 17 points. Chemu SHS and Tema Methodist SHS had 14 and 11 points, respectively.

