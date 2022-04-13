A Ghanaian mother, Rita Offin, has gained admission to Christ The King Senior High School, CKC, at Obuasi to further her education

The mom of seven children is pursuing further studies in the same town she attended junior high school

At age 57, Rita enrolled in class four at the Independence School Brahabebome and was ridiculed

At 64, a Ghanaian mother of seven children, Rita Offin, has gained admission to Christ The King Senior High School (CKC) at Obuasi to further her education.

Rita, at 57, enrolled in class four at the Independence School Brahabebome in Obuasi, where she faced mockery.

Despite the stereotype of agism, she was determined to further her education. Rita never gave up.

Photo of Rita Offin. Source: Adom Online/quicaccess.com

Source: UGC

Per a report by Adomonline.com, the sexagenarian sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination in 2021.

Rita took action to overcome the challenges she experienced with business due to her inability to read and write. She understands that gaining a formal education is one of the tools she requires.

Her resilience has pleased many, including the assistant headmaster in charge of administration at Christ The King Senior High School, James Kwaku Brefo.

She told Adom Online that she is unashamed to be in the same class with children.

Source: YEN.com.gh