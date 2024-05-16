A video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, founder of Quick Credit, opening up about his humble beginnings as a businessman has gone viral online

This comes after he revealed that he had to sell family properties to start his business and keep it running

Many people who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the success story of the business mogul

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and the founder of Quick Credit, has inspired many people after sharing his humble beginnings as a businessman.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @AmeyawDebrah, Mr Quaye, in a trip down memory lane, said it all started after he returned from the UK.

The CEO of Quick Credit opens up about humble beginning. Photo credit: @Richard Nii-Armah Quaye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Living in Korle Gonno, Mr Quaye said many people approached him seeking financial support because they assumed he was rich as he had just arrived in the country from the UK.

He said opting to work as a lender came with challenges, especially knowing he did not return to the country with much money.

This situation, he confessed, forced him to sell off family properties in order to be in a good position to lend to people.

"To be honest, I didn't come from the UK with money. If I recall, I had to sell family properties like Plasma TVs, home theatres, and freezers to generate a little money that would enable me to disburse or lend to people."

The adorable video, which highlights the essence of hard work and determination, had raked in over 100,000 views and 147 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to video Mr Quaye's humble beginning

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the comments by the CEO of Quick Credit.

al_varo777 indicated:

Unless I don’t get rich cos my story go marvel y’all

JodelStoriesGH replied:

How much did TV cost then? Eii you people

@cletusadjei1 added:

I can’t wait to get rich and start telling people I was selling blocks and cement in traffic.

@EdblackSpace added:

He said Family properties and he mention a few he could easily record. His own better pass Deapite story

CEO of Pizzaman recounts humble beginnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chickenman-Pizzaman CEO Christian Boakye-Yiadom opened up about how his food business began.

Speaking in an interview, he noted that the genesis of his business dates back to his university days, not long after he lost an SRC election.

He explained that he remained undeterred and conceived a business idea, after which he purchased an oven that cost him GH¢1,100 to start his food business.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh