A brilliant but needy young Ghanaian who had 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE has now become a fuel attendant to earn a living

Benjamin Darko, who attended Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, has become a fuel attendant because there is no money to sponsor his tertiary education

His father said he cannot support Benjamin in school because he also makes a meagre income from his farming and tailoring job

Benjamin Darko is a former student of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School in Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

He completed the school in 2021 with 5As and 3Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

His dream is to become a medical doctor or a biotechnologist. However, that dream seems shattered by the lack of money at home.

Benjamin had excellent grades in WASSCE but now works as a fuel attendant Photo credit: @GHOneTV

Source: Twitter

Benjamin's father, Kwabena Gyewu, told GHOne TV that he is unable to finance his son's tertiary education since his income is not enough.

The father of the 21-year-old SHS graduate is a farmer and tailor in Bepowase, in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Benjamin works as a fuel attendant at a GOIL filling station to make ends meet and hopefully, save for the university.

Comments from social media users

There have been many reactions to the post on Twitter. Some have encouraged him to work hard so he can save and go back to school while others believe he deserves a scholarship to further his education. Read some of the comments below:

@fiifiquason8 said:

I know someone who had good grades after SHS but couldn’t attend university. He worked for 5 years to accumulate enough money to go to school. Now he’s having his masters outside Ghana. This shouldn’t discourage him, he can save and go to school later. Delay is not denial.

@BonsuPhrancis commented:

Meanwhile Goil has a scholarship program.

@owis_dada said:

Hmmm poverty is a disease. Such a brilliant chap from village was able to score A1 in English. Hard.

@Manash_Cactus commented:

GOIL can sponsor this guy. They can give him a scholarship.

@blaqboi_ago

Herrh God, this be some of the reasons why you for bless me o. See bright mind.

Brilliant student turned “galamseyer” due to financial challenges

Benjamin is not the only one whose plight has come to the limelight. Stephen Koomson, who completed Mpohor Senior High School with good grades, resorted to illegal mining due to poverty.

Stephen clocked 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but could not continue his education.

The Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) agreed to support his study at the University of Ghana so he can become the lawyer he has always dreamed of.

