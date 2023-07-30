Reggae/Dancehall musician Samini Dagaati has received a Project Management degree from Greenhill, GIMPA

The award-winning artiste posted stunning Instagram pictures to celebrate the milestone on Friday, July 28

He told YEN.com.gh in an interview that it took him hard work and determination to achieve the feat

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Samini Dagaati graduated with a Project Management degree from Greenhill, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The Obra hit artiste, born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, posted photos from the graduation, saying his four-year journey to achieve the milestone finally ended on Friday, July 28.

Samini earns a Project Management degree from GIMPA. Photo credit: samini_dagaati.

The MOBO-winning artiste, who also served as the Students' Representative Council (SRC) president at the university, shared the image writing:

''Bagged my degree in Project Management after four years on the #Greenhill #TGBTG. Thank you, @gimpa_greenhill,'' he said.

Samini attributes his achievement to determination

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the accomplishment on Saturday, the musician commented:

''If you're determined as a human being, you need to know how to prioritise and make time for the essential things you want to do and celebrate your achievement. So, it's all about determination and staying focused,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

When asked how he intends to use his academic achievement to inspire other people with similar aspirations, the acclaimed singer said ''I did that years ago when I put myself and talent out there.''

