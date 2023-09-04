The Ghana Education Service has announced a new reopening date for continuing first-year students in Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools

The reopening date has now been set for September 25, 2023, from the earlier date of September 18, 2023

Prince Agyemang-Duah, Acting Director in Charge of Schools and Instructions at the GES, has said in a statement that parents and guardians should take note and prepare accordingly

The reopening date for all first-year Senior High and Senior High Technical School students has been postponed.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released a statement dated September 1, 2023, announcing to all regional directors of education that first-year students will not resume on September 25, 2023.

Collage of some Free SHS students from different schools. Source: Facebook/@yawoseiadutwum

Source: Facebook

The previous date for resumption for the continuing first-year students was September 18, 2023.

"Regional Directors of Education are requested to communicate this information to all Heads of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools to inform parents/guardians and students to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly,” the statement, signed by Prince Agyemang-Duah, Acting Director in Charge of Schools and Instructions at the GES, said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Per the previous academic calendar, first-year SHS students in double-track schools were expected to report to school on Monday, February 20, 2023, and vacate on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Then, from Friday, April 14, to Thursday, June 8, first-year students in double-track schools will be on break and resume on Friday, June 9, to Thursday, August 10.

Furthermore, from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, September 17, 2023, the students would go on break again and resume on Monday, September 18.

The 2023 academic year was expected to end for first- and second-year SHS students running the double-track system on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Twelve SHSs to offer courses in Aviation and Aerospace next year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the education minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, announced plans by the government to introduce Aviation and Aerospace courses at 12 SHSs as part of the STEM project.

The minister made the announcement when spoke recently at the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School.

The school is credited as being the first Senior High School to build the first working miniature aeroplane in Ghana.

Osafo-Maafo calls for "Presbyterian Discipline" to be returned to schools

Also, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to do more to instil its time-tested discipline at all its schools.

The presidential advisor said the advantages of Presbyterian training and discipline for the nation are enormous.

Osafo-Maafo made the comments when he addressed the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on behalf of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Free SHS blamed for rising indiscipline in schools

Not long ago, Dr Clement Apaak blamed the rising incidents of indiscipline on SHS campuses on the relegation of PTAs to the background.

The politician and educationist noted that in the past, parents actively helped school administrators to manage and enforce discipline but that is not the case now.

His comments follow recent incidents of violence and indiscipline on campuses across the country. Not long ago, Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West Region grabbed news headlines after a housemaster was assaulted by a student.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to leave campus unless the student was dismissed.

But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus after the chaos ensued, to calm down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh