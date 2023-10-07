Joseph Appiyah, a Prempeh College alumnus, has received his medical degree from the KNUST School of Medical Sciences

He announced the impressive achievement on LinkedIn and thanked everyone who helped him along the way

Since making his academic milestone public on social media, netizens have been showering him with compliments

A former Prempeh College student, Joseph Appiyah, has graduated with a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He expressed his excitement in a LinkedIn post as he made the commendable accomplishment public.

Appiyah applauds his colleagues

He said the milestone marks the culmination of years of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the medical field.

''To my fellow graduates, congratulations on reaching this significant milestone! Together, we have overcome challenges and grown into the healthcare professionals of tomorrow. I have no doubt that our collective contributions will shape a brighter future for medicine,'' he said on LinkedIn.

Appiyah expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and the outstanding teachers at KNUST School of Medical Sciences.

''With deep appreciation for everyone who has played a role in my success, I eagerly embrace the opportunities. Join me as I embark on this fulfilling journey as a physician,'' he added.

Ghanaians celebrate Joseph Appiyah

Netizens who reacted mostly congratulated him for the remarkable achievement.

Daniel Ohemeng Minkah posted:

Congratulations.

Joseph Appiyah replied:

Daniel Ohemeng Minkah, thanks boss.

Selorm Tsrakasu posted:

Congratulations.

Joseph Appiyah replied:

Selorm Tsrakasu, thank you!

Samy Flex posted:

I tap into your blessing. Congrats wai.

Yaw Papabi said:

You've done well. Congratulations.

