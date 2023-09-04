The Ghana Education Service has announced that the 2023 school selection and placement and sensitisation exercise will start on September 11 and on September 22, 2023

The GES said the exercise would be led by officers from GES Headquarters, CSSPS and Free SHS Secretariat

The GES said the aim of the exercise is to educate participants on the use of the computerised school selection and placement system

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the date for the start of the 2023 school selection and placement sensitisation exercise.

In a statement, the GES disclosed that the exercise will occur from Monday, September 11, 2023, to Friday, September 22, 2023.

"The exercise will involve officers from GES Headquarters, CSSPS and Free SHS Secretariat who will be visiting various regions to conduct the training exercise," the statement announced.

GES releases list of officers to part in the sensitisation

According to GES, the following officers are to be part of the participants to be trained for the sensitisation exercise:

Regional Team

Regional Director

Chief Inspector of Schools

Free SHS Coordinator

Examination Officer

Public Relation Officer

District Team

Deputy Director

Supervision and Monitoring Examination Officer

SISOS

Public Relations Officer

Aim of the sensitisation

The aim of the exercise, according to the GES, is to educate participants on the use of the computerised system for the 2023 school selection process.

The CSSPS system has been put in place to ensure that all qualified students are placed in suitable senior high schools (SHS) based on their academic performance and choice of schools.

According to the GES, the CSSPS is an efficient and effective way of ensuring students are placed in schools that match their academic performance and interests.

"The sensitisation exercise is therefore crucial in ensuring that all stakeholders are aware of the process and how it works," the statement said.

GES postpones reopening date for SHS1 students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Ghana Education Service announced a new re-opening date for continuing first-year students in Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools.

The re-opening date has now been set for September 25, 2023, from the earlier date of September 18, 2023.

Prince Agyemang-Duah, Acting Director in Charge of Schools and Instructions at the GES, has said in a statement that parents and guardians should take note and prepare accordingly.

Osafo-Maafo calls for "Presbyterian Discipline" to be returned to schools

In other news, Yaw Osafo-Maafo recently called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to do more to instil its time-tested discipline at all its schools.

The presidential advisor said the advantages of Presbyterian training and discipline for the nation are enormous.

Osafo-Maafo made the comments when he addressed the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Free SHS blamed for rising indiscipline in schools

Also, YEN.com.gh reported not long ago that Dr Clement Apaak blamed the rising incidents of indiscipline on SHS campuses on the relegation of PTAs to the background.

The politician and educationist noted that in the past, parents actively helped school administrators to manage and enforce discipline but that is not the case now.

His comments follow recent incidents of violence and indiscipline on campuses across the country.

Not long ago, Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West Region grabbed news headlines after a housemaster was assaulted by a student.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to leave campus unless the student was dismissed.

But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus of the chaos that ensued on campus, to calm down.

