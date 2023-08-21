Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced plans by the government to introduce Aviation and Aerospace courses at 12 SHSs as part of the STEM project

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced that some 12 senior high schools (SHSs) in Ghana will begin offering courses in Aviation and Aerospace from the next academic year.

Dr Adutwum explained that the move is part of the government's plan to promote Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum interacts with an SHS student at event and a stock photo of a light aircraft at an unpaved airstrip.

Delivering a speech at the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School, the minister said the course in Aviation and Aerospace would push the young Ghanaian minds to be prepared to compete in the fourth industrial revolution.

"Next year, there are about 12 schools that will be offering aviation and aerospace courses and in their case it is not going to be a club but an academic programme,” he said.

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS is the first SHS in Ghana to develop a miniature aeroplane as part of its focus on engineering. The minister said that success informed the decision by the government.

How the Aviation and Aerospace courses will be run

The education minister explained that students in the 12 selected schools would take specialised courses in addition to physics, chemistry and advanced mathematics.

“This school is going to be transformed into a STEM school. They are doing some great things in the field of aviation and aerospace as pioneers at this level,” the minister told Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS.

He also disclosed that the government is committed to expanding facilities in the school to enhance academic work.

Dr Adutwum not long ago described the Free Senior High School policy as a huge miracle from God to Ghanaian children.

According to him, the policy is a God-sent miracle Ghanaians received through the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

