The Adisadel College student who assaulted a fellow student has been arrested by police in the Central Region

The student is facing charges of causing harm and assault after the Attorney General had ordered police to probe the matter

The student was released to the Adisadel College headteacher after the arrest and will be hauled before a court on Friday

The Adisadel College student who assaulted his fellow student has been arrested.

The student has been cautioned with causing harm and assault for the incident that was captured on camera.

The arrested student is facing charges of assault. Source: Facebook/@AdisadelCollege/@GhanaPoliceService

This is after the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, ordered police in the Central Region to investigate the insisted.

Citi News reported that the student was released to the Adisadel College headmaster and is expected in court on Friday, July 28, 2023.

In the violent incident, the student manhandling was a fellow student and hit his head against a bed frame in a dormitory.

The incident in the Cape Coast school reportedly occurred in June 2023, leading to the suspension of the student.

But it took the video of the incident going viral this week for it to receive national attention.

The student who was assaulted by a fellow student at Adisadel College was recalled after also being suspended.

The victim is also receiving psychological help and further medical attention, according to Citi News.

NGO calls case criminal matter

In a YEN.com.gh interview, an NGO, Africa Education Watch, called for the incident to be treated as a criminal matter.

It said there was a need for new management protocols in schools to tackle such incidents.

In the NGO's view, there should be a distinction between indiscipline in school and a case of assault.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College, where the incident happened, and his deputy have also been suspended.

Reports indicate that the student who recorded the video will be suspended externally for one week and face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student is also possible, pending approval by the GES.

Source: YEN.com.gh