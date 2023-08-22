Yaw Osafo-Maafo has called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to do more to instil its time-tested discipline at all its schools

The presidential advisor said the advantages of Presbyterian training and discipline for the nation are enormous

Osafo-Maafo made the comments when he addressed the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Presidential advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has called for the return of what he calls "Presbyterian discipline" in schools to check growing indiscipline and move the nation forward.

The former Senior Minister and governing NPP stalwart said the advantages of the Presbyterian training, including the strict discipline, for the nation are enormous.

"Look back on that discipline you exerted in this country. The advantages to the nation were stupendous. One time in the 80s, the Managing Directors of all the banks were Presbyterians, including the Governor of the Bank of Ghana," he said.

Presbyterian discipline affected all professions

Delivering a keynote address at the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Saturday, August 19, 2023, on behalf of vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Osafo-Maafo said the government must partner with the church to improve discipline in schools.

"[Presbyterian discipline] affected professions and we should not just ignore it to die off. You have too many schools to exert discipline. You have 38 senior high schools, three universities, and operating about 2400 basic schools so you have the medium to bring back that discipline. It should not be made to die.

"If the government is not giving you that partnership, let it be known because we need that for the governance of this country," he added.

The former minister did not, however, provide details about the nature of the "Presbyterian discipline" but disclosed that it has helped to improve his private life and his home.

Education ministry blamed for growing indiscipline in schools

The government has been blamed for recent incessant reports of acts of indiscipline in senior high schools.

For instance, a Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, in July blamed the double-track system and huge enrolments under the Free SHS education policy for reports of growing indiscipline SHSs.

Free SHS blamed for rising indiscipline in schools

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported not long ago that Dr Clement Apaak blamed the rising incidents of indiscipline on SHS campuses on the relegation of PTAs to the background.

The politician and educationist noted that in the past, parents actively helped school administrators to manage and enforce discipline but that is not the case now.

His comments follow recent incidents of violence and indiscipline on campuses across the country.

Not long ago, Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West Region grabbed news headlines after a housemaster was assaulted by a student.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to leave campus unless the student is dismissed.

But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus of the chaos that ensued on campus, to calm down.

Violent assault incident at Adisadel College remains fresh

YEN.com.gh also reported recently that the Adisadel College student who assaulted a fellow student has been arrested by police in the Central Region.

The student is facing charges of causing harm and assault after the Attorney General had ordered police to probe the matter.

The student was released to the Adisadel College headteacher after the arrest and will be hauled before a court on Friday, July 28, 2023.

