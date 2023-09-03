Leaders at the Abetifi Technical Institute in Ghana's Eastern Region have manufactured a drone to assist firefighters

The group of trainees demonstrated how the drone works by flying it in front of an audience in a video

The footage in which the team showcases their innovation to their educators during a gathering has received applause

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Talented Ghanaian students at the Abetifi Technical Institute in Ghana's Eastern Region have successfully built a drone to help firefighters in their work.

According to the learners, the drone will help firefighters undertake situational awareness of a fire outbreak incident with the drone before taking action to douse the fire.

Abetifi Technical Institute students build a drone to help firefighting. Photo credit: Eastern Regional Office, Ghana TVET Service.

Source: Facebook

Students showcase the drone

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the group of trainees at the institute demonstrates how the drone functions by flying it to an audience, including their educators.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The team of innovative students received resounding applause from the gathering following the successful test drive of the drone.

The clip, posted to the Facebook account of the Eastern Regional Office, Ghana TVET Service, has received over 1,600 views and many comments from netizens who went under the post.

Watch the video below:

Peeps hail the young innovators

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Pretty Ace commented:

Well done, guys.

Nanaba Offset said:

ATI to the world.

Benedicta Nuamah mentioned:

This is beautiful.

Osei Adele stated:

Amazing.

Priscilla Owusu posted:

Awesome. TVET, indeed, has come to stay.

Nana Kofi said:

We day bee.

Golden Love said:

ABTECH to the world.

Golden Love commented:

Wow, that's my school.

Ofori A Evans replied:

Golden Love, then we have something in common.

Ghanaian boy builds car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian teenager Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves without impediments on the road.

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

Ghanaian engineer builds power bank to charge laptops

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported a Ghanaian engineer, Robert Nsoh, built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

Nsoh told Myjoyonline that EcoMini+ has a ''laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting.''

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh