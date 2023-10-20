Over 1,000 newly qualified lawyers are being called to the Ghana Bar under the General Legal Council

This number of lawyers being called to the bar in 2023 is an improvement on the figure of 1,075 from 2022

YouTuber Ama Governor is notably one of the aspiring lawyers missing out on a call to the Bar

The General Legal Council is calling 1,092 newly qualified lawyers to the Ghana Bar.

The annual call to the Bar event will enrol the new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong (R). Source: Twitter/@DeLawPlatform/@JusticeSremSai

This number of lawyers called to the Bar in 2023 is an improvement on the figure of 1,075 from 2022.

Observers have generally lauded the large numbers of lawyers being admitted lately.

For example, a law lecturer, Justice Srem-Sai, complimented the Director of the Ghana School of Law, Nana Barima Oppong Kodie, saying he has a clear plan for improving the country’s lawyer-citizen ratio.

In 2023, there were 2898 candidates, of which 946 missed out on being called.

One of the applicants that noticeably missed out was YouTuber Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, who was denied a call to the Bar again just days before the enrolment ceremony on October 20, 2023.

The General Legal Council denied her because of her behaviour in public.

She was denied in 2022 after a petition accused her of bad conduct.

The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Ama Governor says cannot be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition.

Bar association criticises President Akufo-Addo

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Bar Association criticised President Akufo-Addo for using its platform to campaign against the NDC.

President Akufo-Addo made political comments against former President John Mahama during the GBA conference.

The GBA’s Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudze, described the president’s comments as unacceptable.

