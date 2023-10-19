Ama Governor, known in private life as Elorm Ababio, has been rejected from being called to the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023

The General Legal Council's decision to reject her application to the Bar was made after a review of her conduct leading up to her application

This will be the second time the popular YouTuber and openly gay woman's application has been rejected

The General Legal Council (GLC) on October 18, 2023, announced the suspension of Ama Governor's call to the Bar application, setting off a firestorm on social media.

Despite successfully passing her mandatory exams back in 2022, Ama Governor, known in private life as Elorm Ababio, has to wait for another year to fulfil her dream of becoming a legal professional.

The decision to reject her application to the Bar was made after a review of her conduct leading up to her application by the GLC, multiple sources report.

Ama Governor, known in private life as Elorm Ababio, has been denied a call to the Bar for the second time. Source: YouTube/@amagovernor

Source: Facebook

This isn't the first time Ama Governor has faced issues related to her Call to the Bar. When she was initially barred in 2022 due to concerns about her online behaviour, it stirred considerable reactions.

Earlier this year, comments from the Chief Justice seemed to refer to the incident from the previous year, and the outspoken YouTuber responded elaborately to the CJ's views.

The latest report that she won't be called to the bar this Friday has set off a storm of reactions on social media.

Some commentators are critiquing her situation based on her recent statements about her sexuality -- she is openly gay -- and the outcome of the committee that handled the anonymous petition against her Call last year. Others are defending her right to be true to herself and questioning the GLC's stance.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, criticised the GLC's decision, considering it excessively high-handed and unjustifiable. He pointed out that there was no valid reason to obstruct Miss Ababio's Call to the Bar.

Professor Kwaku Azar, a lawyer and academic based in the US, expressed support for Ama Governor and called on the GLC to stop persecuting her, emphasizing that the council lacks the authority to monitor her and deny her a place at the Bar.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions that news of her rejection stirred on social media.

@bc_yogo said:

"If US truly stands for ‘their people’ like it’s being said, by now Ama Governor should have been flown to to pursue her law dream. What people do behind the scenes are more than what they claimed this lady’s. She no k!ll person."

@KojoManuel also said:

"You keep denying Ama Governor not realizing you’re making her a bigger hero eventually."

Ama Governor's call to bar denied a 2nd time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the YouTuber has been denied a call to the Bar ahead of the upcoming ceremony on October 20, 2023.

A General Legal Council letter said she would have to reapply to be called to the Bar in 2024 after her application was denied.

Ama Governor was previously denied a call to the Bar in November 2022 after a controversial anonymous petition.

Last September, she, for the first time, admitted that she is queer amid the brouhaha about her call to the bar.

She said although she likes to sleep with women, she does not think that that is justifiable grounds not to be called to the bar.

Her admission came amid a recent attempt by the General Legal Council to admit her to the bar in the October/November 2023 schedule.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh