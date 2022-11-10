Ghanaian broadcaster Richard Dela Sky has denied trending reports that he is the person behind a petition to stop YouTuber Ama Governor from being called to the Ghana Bar.

The General Legal Council (GLC) will be calling new graduands of the Ghana School of Law to the Ghana Bar. According to Ghanaweb, 785 new lawyers will be enrolled as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

Days before the ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022, it emerged that Ama Governor, known in private life as Elorm Ababio, who was expected to be called to Bar has been denied.

A report on Myjoyonline indicated that the GLC had cited a complaint by a private individual about the conduct of Ama Governor on social media.

Petition against Ama Governor's call to the Ghana Bar

Following the news of the denial, the petition by the concerned citizen found its way onto the internet.

Per the images, the petition had been signed by one Hajia Sidaru who left her telephone number under it.

Citi FM's Richard Dela Sky accused of being behind petition against Ama Governor

Since the photos of the petition emerged online, many have tried to find out the identity of the petitioner.

Checks have revealed that the mobile money on that number has been registered in the name of Richard Dela Sky, a newscaster with Citi FM.

This has led to a barrage of criticisms for Dela Sky who is all on the roll to be called to the Bar.

See the tweet below:

Richard Dela Sky denies knowledge of petition against Ama Governor

But in a tweet on Thursday, November 10, 2022, Richard Sky indicated he did not know anything about the petition.

He indicated that even though the number under the petition is his as speculated, he did not write the petition and has made the authorities aware of it.

See his tweet below:

Source: YEN.com.gh