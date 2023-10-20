Reports flooding news and social media on Friday indicate that renowned lawyer Akoto Ampaw has died

The famous lawyer died in the early hours of Friday, October 20, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, one of such reports say

Ampaw led the legal team to defend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's election victory in the 2020 Presidential elections

Credible reports trickling in from multiple sources on Friday, October 20, say renowned private legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, has passed away after a short illness.

The legal heavyweight, known for his fierce facial expression, led the legal team to defend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's election victory in the 2020 Presidential elections at the Supreme Court.

"Breaking news!! Lawyer Akoto Ampaw Esq: reported dead. My lords, counsel has been repeating the same thing for about 15 to 20 mins”. Is the same thing he's been repeating. (2020 elections Petition) Rest In Peace Lawyer," a on Facebook on Friday, October 20, 2023 said.

Akoto Ampaw was a respected lawyer. Source: Facebook/@radioprogress97

Joy News has reported that the famous lawyer died in the early hours of Friday, October 20, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

"According to available information, the lawyer has not been well since the beginning of 2023. The bereaved family is expected to issue a press statement later, the sources added," the report said.

Ampaw was born on June 14, 1971.

He was a veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights, activist who was tipped to be named Special Prosecutor after the President gave assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill.

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He was a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

