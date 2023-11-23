A final-year student at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Ghana has made an all-time history as the best valedictorian of the establishment

Lambon Francis's Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96 is said to be the highest since the school was founded in 1992

His accomplishment, posted on the socials of UDS Vibes, has gathered high praise for the trailblazer

Lambon Francis, a final-year student, has made University for Development Studies (UDS) history as the all-time best valedictorian since the establishment's inception.

The Mechanical Engineering learner earned a 4.96 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), the highest since the university was founded.

Lambon, the Ghanaian accomplished student, gained admittance into the university four years ago and took his studies seriously. His hard work has paid off, as he holds the record as the student with the all-time highest CGPA in the entire school.

Established in 1992, the University for Development Studies (UDS), a public university located in Ghana's Northern Region, consistently ranks among the top universities in the country.

Online users have praised Lambon over his trailblazing success after it became public.

Online users react to the milestone of Lambon Francis

Many who took to the comments of the post celebrated him.

Student receives 7 awards as he emerges best student at UDS School of Medicine

Still on UDS, YEN.com.gh reported that the University for Development Studies in Ghana graduated the Class of 2023 at its 24th ceremony, where Dr Alhassan Issahaku swept seven awards.

He topped the list of awardees at the history-making graduation ceremony. While he faced many challenges, including this stormy era, he finished triumphantly, boasting the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and highest honours.

The UDS Vibes took to X to highlight and celebrate the momentous accomplishments of the young achiever.

