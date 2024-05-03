The Ghana Police Service and the Office of The Special Prosecutor have initiated investigations into the alleged Ejisu by-election bribery scandal

According to the police, all persons involved in the case have been invited to the police station and have had their statements taken

The Police says it is working with the EC to investigate the matter

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the alleged bribery of some temporary officers of the Electoral Commission by the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso at the recent by-election in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

This follows a viral video in which the MP for Kwadaso was caught handing over a white envelope to two temporary electoral officers, George Sasu and Regina Serwaa.

The Police and OSP are investigating the alleged bribery incident.

The electoral officers were immediately withdrawn following the incident.

The MP, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, denied all allegations of bribery, stating that the content of the white envelope was intended to provide lunch for the officers.

However, the Electoral Commission referred the matter to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and possible prosecution.

In a statement posted on the Ghana Police Service’s account on X on May 3, the police stated that the three individuals were invited to the police station to assist in investigations of the possible electoral offence, and the police took their statements.

The police said they are collaborating with the Electoral Commission to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has also begun investigating the incident.

According to JoyNews’ sources, interested parties in the case have been arrested and questioned about the alleged bribery incident.

Civil society organisations and the general public have expressed keen interest in the matter and have called for thorough investigation and prosecution if they are found to have flouted an electoral rule.

NPP defends MP accused of bribery

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had downplayed the bribery allegations involving the Kwadaso MP, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, and two temporary Electoral Commission (EC) staff during the Ejisu by-election.

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, argued that the money given by the MP was out of generosity.

Mohammed also argued that the gesture did not affect the outcome of the elections.

“I don’t think it is a crime if someone gives money to EC officials to buy lunch. I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress, however, called for the arrest of the MP.

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Mustapha Gbande said it was a shame the legislator was implicated in an alleged bribe and said he needed to face the law.

