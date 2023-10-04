Two young friends who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together have graduated as medical doctors

X user, formerly Twitter, released images of himself and his buddy along with a caption about their inspiring academic journey

The pair, who earned their medical degrees from Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah Univesity of Science and Technology (KNUST), received accolades

Black excellence! Two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

Boys who finished WASSCE together graduate as doctors from KNUST. Photo credit: @FestusLivingst1.

Source: Twitter

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Academic journey

After six years of learning in the Ghanaian university, FestusLivingst1 and his buddy graduated as medical doctors. FestusLivingst1 posted images on his accounting, writing:

''From the same Junior high school to the same Senior High school, same class, same house, same Dormitory, same Medical school!! Quite some time I've spent with this young man! I'm glad We've done it together! Super Proud of you, Dr. Ofori-Darko! Congrats,'' he captioned the frames.

See the post below:

Reactions to the achievements of the duo

People showered the duo with massive compliments over their academic achievements.

@dwene_woho said:

Science 6. RIMUS.

@FestusLivingst1 replied:

It's a beautiful story, man.

@oboykoa asked:

Same girlfriend ?

@FestusLivingst1 replied:

that one de3333.

@juniorbayano77 commented:

That's awesome. Congratulations.

@FestusLivingst1 replied:

Thank you!

@2geeGh posted:

Congratulations.

@Mark_7337 said:

Congratulations.

@FestusLivingst1 replied:

Thank you!

@kwaku_galley posted:

Congratulations to you both.

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Distance Education

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Source: YEN.com.gh