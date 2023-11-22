A young man named Alhassan Issahaku earned a place in the history books of UDS with seven awards at the university's 24th graduation

Dr Issahaku emerged as the best student at the School of Medicine, taking home the Vice Chancellor's Prize for Best Student in MBChB

People have praised Issahaku, who also received the Dean's Prize for Overall Graduating Medical Student, among others

The University of Development Studies (UDS) in Ghana has graduated the Class of 2023 at its 24th ceremony, where Dr Alhassan Issahaku swept seven awards.

He topped the list of awardees at the history-making graduation ceremony. While he faced many challenges, including this stormy era, he finished triumphantly, boasting the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and highest honours.

Ghanaian Alhassan Issahaku wins 7 awards as he emerges best student at UDS School of Medicine. Photo credit: @udsvibes.

Source: Facebook

The UDS Vibes took to X to highlight and celebrate the momentous accomplishments of the young achiever.

According to the post, Dr Issahaku bagged the best student at the School of Medicine, where he also won the Vice Chancellor's Prize for Best Student in MBChB, the Registrar's Prize for Best Student in MBChB, and the Dean's Prize for Overall Graduating Medical Student.

In addition, he earned the Ghana Medical Association Prize for Overall Graduating Medical Student, Dr Sory Prize for Best All-Round Graduating Medical Student, the Dean's Prize for Best Student in Surgery, and the Vice Dean Prize for Best Male Student in Pre-Clinical titles.

Congratulations, Dr Issahaku.

See the post below:

