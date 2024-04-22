A video of a KNUST student working as a street hawker to support his education is trending online

This comes after he posted a video where he was neatly dressed selling sachet water on the streets

Many who thronged the comment section of the video commended for working to see himself through school

Daniel Tworfile, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) has become an inspiration after he took to TikTok to share his hustle

The level 100 student currently studyibg Bsc Phyisics is a street hawker who combines his work with schooling.

He posted a video of himself in a happy mood hawking his items in the public not minding the fact the people were starring at him.

The post, which was captioned,

"God's time is the best, we depend on him, official pure water seller, had raked in over 90 likes and nine comments when writing the report.

ATU student who sells pure water

The desire of a tertiary student to venture into street hawking as a way making a decent living is now becoming a trend.

Ernest Antwi, a student of Accra Technical University also got the attention of many people after a video of him selling sachet water in Accra surfaced.

He told YEN.com.gh that his decision to venture into hawking was premised on his desire to support himself through school.

A video of Doctor H20 selling on the streets

Ghanaians commend him

Many people who reacted to the video commended the KNUST for working hard to support his education.

user1778497166253 commented:

U have my heart big man

BLUE JERSEY BOY:

The hustle go pay bro

user7380668115565 replied:

You do all God bless you

user36942471136188 commented:

Infact am proud of u God bless u soo much

aduchristiana6 added:

we love you May God bless you

