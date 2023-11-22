Shamsiyatu Abdulai is a Ghanaian medical student who just became the Best Graduating Female Student at the SAHS and MLSD of UDS

The 2023 history maker gleaned a 4.58 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to grab the coveted title among her peers

The UDS Vibes highlighted her achievement on X, where several members of the online community reacted

Ghanaian Shamsiyatu Abdulai has just broken barriers as the 2023 Best Graduating Female Medical Laboratory Sciences Department (MLSD) student at the University of Development Studies (UDS)

She also made history as this year's best female student at the School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

Ghanaian lady emerges Best Graduating Student at UDS' School of Allied Health Sciences. Photo credit: @udsvibes (X)/avgust01.

Source: Getty Images

Shamsiyatu earned a 4.58 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), placing her at the top of her class.

The young lady dealt with her share of difficulties, including learning and navigating the challenges during the peak of the pandemic, but prevailed. Shamsiyatu's achievement will inspire many people, particularly young girls.

The UDS Vibes posted her accomplishment on X, where people reached out to react.

Source: YEN.com.gh