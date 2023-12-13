Ashesi University's Biolith team secured a gold medal at the 2023 iGEM competition in Paris, becoming the first Ashesi team to achieve this feat

The project focuses on sustainable lithium detection and extraction using bacteria-based technologies to minimise the environmental impact of lithium extraction

According to the university, the win has not only brought accolades to the students but has also prompted plans for a new undergraduate bioengineering programme in 2024

Ashesi University's Biolith team has clinched a gold medal at the 2023 International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition held in Paris, distinguishing itself as the first Ashesi team to achieve this honour.

The project, focusing on sustainable lithium detection and extraction using bacteria-based technologies, aims to curb the environmental impact of lithium extraction.

The Biolith team, comprising students like Nana Adwoa Newman and Mohammed Elmir, secured the gold medal and a place in the top 10 for entrepreneurship and biomanufacturing.

A collage of the Biolith team that represented Ashesi University (L) and an aerial view of the school. Photo credit: @Ashesi University Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

This accomplishment is significant for Ashesi University, with Biolith marking the fourth team from the institution to partake in iGEM, surpassing previous achievements of silver and bronze medals.

The team's innovative project addresses the sought-after resource of lithium, highlighting the environmental risks of conventional mining methods.

Biolith's approach utilises genetically engineered fluorescent E. coli bacteria, forming a lithium biosensor to detect and indicate varying intensities of lithium ions in soil.

Additionally, the team aims to cultivate bacteria capable of extracting lithium from regolith, proposing a biological technique to reduce the negative impacts of traditional mining practices.

This recognition has brought success to the students involved and sparked developments within Ashesi University's Engineering department.

Due to heightened interest in synthetic biology, the department plans to introduce a new undergraduate bioengineering programme in 2024.

Dr. Elena Rosca, head of Ashesi's Engineering department, notes that the iGEM participation has opened avenues for international collaboration and provided students with a global perspective, contributing to successful admissions into prestigious graduate programmes.

Ashesi University supports brilliant student with a motorized wheelchair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ashesi University honoured one of its students on social media, further proving why it is quickly becoming the top choice for most high school grads.

The university recently highlighted Veronica Obenewaa, a former student of St. Louis SHS, as part of its efforts to showcase the success stories of its first-year students, nicknamed the "Class of 2026."

Despite her impairment, Veronica is moving forward with purpose and passion for realising her dreams. Veronica became disabled at the early age of seven. However, her quest for academic excellence remains unwavering.

Ashesi University students storm the office of Dean Abdul Mahdi to do a TikTok video while he worked

Meanwhile, students at Ashesi University in Ghana surprised their dean, Abdul Mahdi, with a funny dance during the Ashesi Students' Council Week.

The video, shared on TikTok, shows students storming the dean's office, screaming and dancing.

The dean, initially serious, eventually joins in the fun, celebrating the university's tradition of Crazy Day during the Students' Council Week.

Source: YEN.com.gh