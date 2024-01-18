NSMQ stars for Prempeh College Amoateng Acheampong and Yaw Boakye Kwarteng have posed in admissible pictures

The two were captured in several portraits where they rocked dazzling smiles for the camera

Peeps who took to the comments area of their pictures on X shared diverse opinions

Former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants Amoateng Acheampong and Yaw Boakye Kwarteng have gained acceptance into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The two geniuses who represented Prempeh College in last year's NSMQ have posed in admissible pictures on social media.

NSMQ 2023 stars Amoateng Acheampong and Yaw Boakye Kwarteng beam in new photos. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Acheampong (AI) scored 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and gained enrolment at KNUST to study Human Biology (Medicine), while Kwarteng, popularly known as Demon, gained admittance to pursue Civil Engineering.

VOICE of KNUST posted stunning images of the prodigies rocking charming smiles on X, previously known as Twitter. The duo donned casual outfits for the camera.

See the picture below:

Netizens reacted to the images of the Amoateng Acheampong and Yaw Boakye Kwarteng

While fewer people gushed over the duo, many posted different opinions. YEN.com.gh compiled them here.

@SkechesC indicated:

Being a KNUST student doesn't take the school to the next level; stop overhyping and focus on what is necessary.

@Lordmanny said:

They are too bright. Brainy paa.

Presec Legon wins 2023 NSMQ

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec LEGON clinched the NSMQ trophy over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School in the highly competitive 2023 finale at the National Theatre.

This remarkable victory marked the eighth victory for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

Boy becomes youngest Black college student in the US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elijah Muhammad made Oklahoma State history as a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, became the youngest Black student when he enrolled in the college, a feat he is proud of.

Source: YEN.com.gh