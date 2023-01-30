A student of Ashesi University has won the admiration of Ghanaians after her story of her will to succeed went viral

Veronica Obenewaa who has a physical disability is bent on achieving her dream as a cybersecurity analyst

Netizens who reacted to the post were inspired by Veronica’s story with many urging her to strive on

Ashesi University has once again demonstrated why it is fast becoming the preferred destination of most high school graduates after it took to social media to celebrate one of its students.

The university as part of efforts to highlight the success stories of its first-year students dubbed 'class of 2026’ threw the spotlight on Veronica Obenewaa, a former student of St Louis SHS, who despite her disability is pushing forward with purposefulness and ambition to achieve her dreams.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ashesi University revealed that Veronica became disabled at the early age of 7 however, her quest for academic excellence remains unwavering.

The young lady who currently studies Computer Science and aspires to become a cybersecurity analyst said she settled on Ashesi University due to its disability-friendly facilities coupled with its high academic standards.

"I am always looking to improve myself as a person,” she shares. "That way, people would be forced to look beyond my disability and see my capabilities,” she said

The University on its part has also acquired a motorized wheelchair for Veronica to aid her movement on campus.

Netizens who reacted to the post commended Ashesi University for showing interest in the well-being of its students whereas others urged Veronica to continuously work hard.

Ghanaians commend Ashesi University and Veronica Obenewaa

Adie Pena:

Thank God you didn't allow your situation to suppress you Vero. Keep soaring and God will come through for you always .

Vida Acheampong:

Vero you're amazing God is solidly behind you and He will richly bless Ashesi University for your sake

Mercy Bonnie:

Indeed, disability is not inability. Dream big and the sky is your starting point.

Nana Achiaa Asumadu-Boateng:

Ashesi University,God bless and continue to enlarge your coast.Vero congratulations and I know you will make a difference.Keep going

Nicholas Mac Mahama:

Changing and impacting lives. Great University.

Will Agbenorwusi:

Such a determined young lady. God bless your effort.

Terence Tandoh:

Keep soaring and the Lord will be your help. You're amazing

