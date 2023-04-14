A group of Ashesi University students stormed the office of the dean of students, Abdul Mahdi to record a TikTok video

The dean was excited to see his students, although he was seriously working on his laptop when they entered

An old student of the esteemed private institution told YEN.com.gh this was done on Crazy Day, the only day students are allowed to break rules

Students at the Ashesi University, one of the most revered private institutions in Ghana, stormed the office of the dean, Abdul Mahdi, to perform a funny dance they recorded and shared on TikTok.

In a video that was posted on the handle @prettylittlelaharii, the students entered the office of the dean at a time he was seated right in front of his laptop, with a serious look on his face.

The group started screaming and dancing. Interestingly, the dean was excited to see his students and actually joined them to do the moves.

According to an old student who spoke anonymously to YEN.com.gh, the scene is not a strange one, although it cannot be done on any regular day at the university.

"This is what we do during one of the days of the Ashesi Students' Council Week. We celebrate the week in the second semester of every academic year and we mark what we call Crazy Day in that period," she said.

According to the alumnus, the entire school, including teaching staff, are allowed to break rules on Crazy Day, and it is normal for lecturers and TAs to also join in to mark the day.

