A contestant of the Ketasco 2021 NSMQ team has gained a scholarship to study in the US

Bright Senyo Gadzo will be pursuing a Bachelors degree programme in Electrical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology

Many people have congratulated the young man on this amazing academic achievement

Bright Senyo Gadzo, the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star has gained admission to study at the prestigious California Institute of Technology in the US.

The news was disclosed by non profit organization, the Ckodon Foundation on it X page where it revealed that the intelligent student secured a scholarship worth $92,519 equivalent to GH¢ 1,110,000 to further his studies abroad.

Bright Senyo Gadzo gains scholarship Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook @_ckodon/X

Bright will be pursuing a four-year Bachelors degree programme in Electrical Engineering.

In a statement, Bright Senyo Gadzo expressed gratitude to Ckdon Foundation for their instrumental role in helping him scholarship abroad.

He plans to return to Ghana and make good use of the knowledge gained to the benefit of the country.

"I aspire to return to Ghana offer and help in the power sector as well as assisting young ones with financial difficulties sail through the application process. This narrative, marked by setbacks and surges, is a testament to resilience triumphing over adversity."

He encouraged persons who have the ambition to study abroad never to give up hope regardless of the setbacks.

"To all who dare to believe, let this journey resound as a Call to action. Through unity, dreams, and destiny, we wield the tools to shape the world".

Bright was one of the contestants for the 2021 Ketasco NSMQ team who made history as the first school from the Volta Region to reach the finals of the competition.

Ghanaians congratulate Bright Senyo Gadzo

Netizens who thronged the comments section congratulated Bright on achieving this major breakthrough. Many also thanked the non profit organization for making this possible.

@_tu_tuu indicated:

Another shining example of #TheCkodonFoundation impact. From Keta to California no bi small joke oo.

@TheReal_Seneca commented:

We bless God for your gain bros. Let's all Help Ckodon do more for others by supporting the foundation through donations.

@thousandplans added:

Another year, Another cohort and more wonders. Heatt Ckodon heattt.

@eben_armani added:

Woooww...this is really amazing....herrr Caltech paaa...congrats bro.

