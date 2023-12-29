The New Africa Foundation has launched its latest initiative, The University Challenge reality show

The University Challenge seeks to recruit students to develop real-world solutions to local problems

A 10-13-week show, the winner will receive the grand prize of GHC 1,000,000 as seed capital to set up a business

A new reality competition, The University Challenge, has been launched with the aim of recruiting the country's sharpest university students to develop solutions for real-world problems affecting local communities.

Organised by the New Africa Foundation, the show will begin holding auditions at universities across Ghana in January.

The University Challenge Reality Show Launched, Offers Student Entrepreneurs GHC1M Seed Capital

Source: Instagram

The competition is expected to run 10-13 weeks before a winner of the GHC 1,000,000 prize money is selected.

Speaking at the launch at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the project coordinator, Atuobi Debrah Kissi, noted that eligible contestants will be current students selected during campus casting sessions.

According to him, the selection criteria will be based on qualities like smartness, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership potential.

Kissi explained that chosen candidates will form branded teams and collaborate to brainstorm and execute plans addressing tasks related to social challenges. Their solutions will be judged during the competition.

The launch had students from various universities asking questions and expressing enthusiasm about the unique opportunity.

With its focus on nurturing Ghana's top young minds to drive societal change, The University Challenge aims to tap the potential of the nation's student talent.

