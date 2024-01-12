An alumnus of the University of Education has received sponsorship to further his studies

The sponsorship which was for him to pursue his master's degree was given to him by the finance officer of the University

Netizens who reacted to the post have congratulated him on benefitting from the kindness of the university administrator

Marcus Obuadey, an alumnus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has received sponsorship to pursue his master's degree.

The kind gesture was made by the Finance Officer of the university, Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie.

With this, Marcus who was adjudged the best student in Accounting and Business at the 27th congregation following has been offered financial backing to pursue a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Accounting.

News of the kind gesture by the UEW finance officer was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Voice of UEW.

"Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, the Finance Officer of UEW has stepped forward to sponsor the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Accounting study for Mr. Marcus Obuadey, an alumnus of UEW. Mr Marcus was adjourned the best student in Accounting and Business at the 27th congregation,” the post read.

Netizens congratulate Marcus

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the intelligent young man on receiving sponsorship to pursue his master's degree.

@mdk_micky wrote:

Big win

@ABillionInFive commented:

UEW graduation gown be topnotch. No challenger

@AnasIsyakuMuha1 indicated:

Nice one

