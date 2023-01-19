After successfully getting inducted into the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG), a Ghanaian man has recounted his difficult journey

Enoch Dzah CA admitted that juggling his ICAG classes with his master's programme was tough, but he persevered

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he attributed his success to God, saying He ''made this possible for me''

A Ghanaian man, Enoch Dzah, has successfully been inducted into the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG) after overcoming challenges and passing his exams.

He officially became a member of the ICAG on Tuesday, January 14, 2023, and took to LinkedIn to recall his difficult journey.

''How I became a qualified chartered accountant in seven months after passing nine papers in two sittings while juggling my master's, pastoral work (ministry), my 8 am-5 pm work, and my personal life,'' he began.

Meet Enoch Dzah CA. Photo credit: Enoch Dzah (LinkedIn).

Enoch Dzah's journey to becoming a chartered accountant

He recounted that his journey started with a call from his CFO in November 2021. ''The call made me think about taking the ICAG exams. Before then, I didn't entertain that thought anytime it came up,'' he said.

After making all the necessary inquiries from the ICAG office, he got to know that he would ''be exempted from the Level 1 and 1 paper in level 2''.

Determined to achieve his goal, Dzah then drew a plan to write two in April, three in August, and four papers in December 2022. ''On January 6, I started class with Elexxon at UG Accra City Campus,'' he recalled.

Meet Ghanaian chartered accountant Enoch Dzah. Photo credit: Enoch Dzah (LinkedIn).

''I went with the intention to register for the two papers, then I had a sudden urge to register for all the five papers in level two, but I was discouraged by lots of people, so I registered for four papers.''

Enoch Dzah struggles to balance his studies with his work

Dzah recalled struggling to balance classes with his work. He sat for the four papers in April 2022 and passed all on the first attempt.

''I immediately registered for classes for the remaining four papers for financial reasons and had to depend on videos to study the other one.''

When his classes to become a chartered account began in May 2022, he had to balance his studies with master's coursework and thesis.

''I remember missing my master's lectures and asking my colleagues for assistance. I even wrote some exams in June 2022 for my master's. I missed some deadlines for my thesis presentation,'' he recounted.

Despite the challenges, Dzah wrote the exams for these five papers in August 2022 and passed on the first attempt. ''The journey was really tough,'' he said.

Enoch Dzah attributes his achievement to God

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about how he felt about the remarkable milestone, Dzah said:

I feel very elated. I'm glad God has made this possible for me because I believe it is part of the qualifications I need to get to where I want to get to.

I believe professionals with the right qualifications [and] experience can help our country become better,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Read the full post here and how netizens celebrated Dzah's achievement:

Jake Barak said:

Congratulations, Pst Enoch Dzah CA. May the Lord Jesus move you from Greater Grace to Greater Grace for Greater Works. I'm so proud of you, my brother.

BENEDICT EKOW AWORTWE said:

Congratulations, Sir, on your achievement .

Jemima Erskine commented:

Amazing. You have encouraged to push me a little further. Thank you for sharing, and all the best on your next big thing.

