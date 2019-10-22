Maranatha University College courses, admission requirements and contact details

Maranatha University College is a private institute of higher learning in Ghana. The school was established in 1972 and has grown in leaps and bounds to attain full accreditation from the National Accreditation Board of Ghana. Previously, the University had a direct affiliation with the Christian Evangelical religion.

This article lists all courses offered at the Maranatha University College in Ghana. It also shares academic admission requirements for WASSCE, SSSCE, and matured applicants.

Maranatha University courses and admission requirements

The Maranatha University College in Ghana offers students a holistic learning experience. The college has numerous courses. Below are the MUC courses and admission requirements:

Higher National Diploma Programs - HND Pharmacy Technician

HND Pharmacy Technician is a three-year program accredited by Ghana's Pharmacy Council. The first session begins in September. The program provides practical and theoretical knowledge for students aspiring to work as pharmacy technicians in pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

WASSCE admission requirements

WASSCE applicants will require passes not below C6 in three core subjects (i.e., English, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science) and passes not below C6 in three elective subjects. The total aggregate should not exceed 36.

SSSCE admission requirements

SSSCE applicants require passes in three core subjects (i.e. English, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science) and passes above C in three elective subjects. The total aggregate should not exceed 24.

Certificate II admission requirements

Certificate II applicants require passes not below D in three core subjects (i.e. English, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science) and passes not below credit in three relevant trade components.

Matured applicants admission requirements

You must be at least 25 years old at the time of application and provide your date of birth.

You must provide documentation evidence of relevant work experience.

You must have five (5) credits at the GCE' O' LEVEL, including core Mathematics and the English Language.

You must pass a Departmental examination and or an interview.

Bachelors degree programs - Bachelor of Arts in Theology

The BA in Theology program is a four-year program accredited by Ghana's Pharmacy Council. The first session begins in September. The course focuses on studying the Christian religion, beliefs, practices, and teachings.

Admission requirements

You must have a senior high school certificate or its equivalent (e.g., WASSCE, GCE, IB, etc.).

You must possess a Diploma in Theology or any related field from an accredited institution.

You must have credit passes in at least five (5) subjects, including English Language and Religious Studies or any other relevant subjects.

You must pass an entrance exam and/or undergo an interview process.

Masters degree programs

Maranatha University offers numerous masters degree programs as listed below:

Masters of Arts in African Christianity

The MA African Christianity program covers African traditional religions, African Pentecostalism, African church history, contextualization of the gospel, African theologies, and Christianity and social issues in Africa. There are three sessions: September-December, January-April, and May-August.

Admission requirements

You must have a first degree in theology from a recognized university

You must have a first degree in any field of study from a recommended university

You must pass the admission interview

You must have proof of ministry

Masters of Arts in Biblical Studies

The MA in Biblical Studies program focuses on the study of the Bible and its interpretation. It covers Old and New Testament studies, biblical hermeneutics, languages, theology, and exegesis. The program has three sessions: September-December, January-April, and May-August.

Admission requirements

You must have a first degree in theology from a recognized university

You must have a first degree in any field of study from a recommended university

You must pass the admission interview

You must have proof of ministry

Masters of Arts in Theological Studies

An MA in Theological Studies equips students with a comprehensive understanding of the Christian faith and develops their theological research, critical thinking, and communication skills. The program covers biblical studies, systematic theology, church history, Christian ethics, and pastoral ministry.

Admission requirements

You must have a first degree in theology from a recognized university

You must have a first degree in any field of study from a recommended university

You must pass the admission interview

You must have proof of ministry

In case of any requests or inquiries, students can access the University through the contact information provided below:

Location: Sowutuom, North Kwashieman, Accra, Ghana

Sowutuom, North Kwashieman, Accra, Ghana Postal address: PO Box AN 10320, Accra North, Greater Accra, Ghana

PO Box AN 10320, Accra North, Greater Accra, Ghana Phone: 0302417581

0302417581 Email: info@muc-gh.com

Who started Maranatha University?

Mr. William Ofori Atta, a Christian lawyer and statesman, and Rev. John Bergen, a veteran member of the Sudan Interior Mission (now Societies of International Ministries, Ghana), established the Maranatha Bible College in 1972. The institute changed its name to the Maranatha University College after being accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

Where is Maranatha University located?

The Maranatha University College is in Sowutuom, North Kwashieman, Accra, Ghana.

Is Maranatha University accredited?

The Maranatha University College is fully accreditation by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana.

Does Maranatha University offer law?

The Maranatha University College in Ghana does not offer law or any course related to the legal profession.

Does Maranatha University offer nursing?

The Maranatha University College does not offer nursing programs. Instead, it offers a Higher National Diploma in Pharmacy Technician.

What is the Maranatha University cut-off mark?

To get admitted into the Higher National Diploma in Pharmacy Technician, the total aggregate of WASSCE applicants should not exceed 36, and the total aggregate for SSSCE should not exceed 24.

When will the Maranatha University application open?

The Maranatha University College in Ghana will open online applications on 1st July 2024.

Maranatha University College is one of the best religious educational centers in Ghana. A student willing to study here is guaranteed quality education and holistic growth.

