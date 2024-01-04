The Nigerian federal government has blacklisted three Ghanaian universities for operating illegally

University of Education, Winneba, University of Cape Coast and Volta University College were the cited schools

Nigeria blacklisted 58 degree-awarding institutions and described them as degree mills

Three Ghanaian universities have been blacklisted by the Nigerian federal government for purportedly operating illegally in the country.

The three listed schools are the University of Education, Winneba, University of Cape Coast and Volta University College.

Nigeria blacklisted 58 illegal schools in total. Source: Facebook/University Of Cape Coast

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria said these schools have not been licensed by the federal government and have therefore been closed for violating education standards.

In all, Nigeria blacklisted 58 illegal degree-awarding institutions and described them as degree mills.

Several universities from the US and UK were also listed in the warning to Ghanaian citizens.

The move follows an investigative piece by a journalist that exposed how universities in neighbouring Benin and Togo were giving out degrees in the space of six weeks in a process marred with corruption.

The Daily Nigerian report exposed a booming certificate racketeering syndicate in neighbouring African countries like Benin Republic and Togo, that specialises in selling university degrees to willing buyers in Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh