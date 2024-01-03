The University of Ghana has released its undergraduate admissions list for the upcoming academic year

The school posted the admissions list on its website and urged applicants to check their admission status

A statement on the University of Ghana website also gave clarity for people who had D7 in some subjects

A statement on the University of Ghana website also stressed that candidates do not qualify for any Undergraduate Degree Programme if they have a D7 in core subjects or two electives.

The list of admissions can be viewed here.

