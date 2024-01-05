The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana has threatened a strike over the payment of tier-2 Pension contributions of members

The Senior Staff Association said it would strike from January 15, 2024, if its concerns were not addressed

The union's President told YEN.com.gh that the strike would likely disrupt university admissions

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana has threatened a strike over the payment of tier-2 Pension contributions of members, among others.

The union is also upset about the scrapping of overtime allowances for senior staff.

The union said its strike would disrupt academic activity. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the Senior Staff Association said it would strike from January 15, 2024, if its concerns were not addressed.

It wants the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions together with the appropriate interest from February to December 2023 as a matter of urgency.

The union also stressed that the government should include the three percent penalty rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766 section 64 because of the delays.

It also recounted that between 2010 and 2016, the government did not pay Tier-2 contributions, and when settling the arrears, it paid only a simple interest without the penalty.

The association’s President, Isaac Donkoh, told YEN.com.gh that the strike's impact would be massive on the schools.

Donkoh also expects teaching at all public universities to come to a standstill because of his cohort’s strike.

"Most of us are laboratory technicians, IT technicians, nurses and other professionals so if you are in the university of Ghana and you are coming to school. You are supposed to do your medical. So you can't come to school and sit in the lecture hall without doing your medical.”

He also noted that administrative processes like processing admissions and fees will not occur.

UCC reacts to Nigeria ban reports

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast has rubbished reports of a purported ban from operating in Nigeria

The school clarified that it has no operations in Nigeria after the reports about a “Cape Coast University” being banned.

In a statement, the school noted that the University of Cape Coast differed from the Cape Coast University.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh